Phuket
Phuket conservationists lead beach cleanup after trash washes up from storms
A conservation group in Phuket lead a beach cleanup at Siranart National Park on Friday, as storms have hit the Andaman Sea with large waves that tend to wash up garbage and marine debris on shores. The event, organised by the Andaman Natural Resources Foundation, was titled Big Cleaning Day 10.
Other government agencies and private organisations, as well as locals, helped with the event. The Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation did not report how much trash was collected at the event. But at similar events in the past have, participants have usually scraped up hundreds of kilograms of garbage, mainly plastic.
Phuket does not yet have a special marine service to collect rubbish from beaches, so regular cleanups like this are the only way the island province can reduce garbage, which often hurts its wildlife. Last month, an injured dolphin got stranded in shallow waters of Phuket’s Nai Yang Beach. The vet and the national park head who examined the dolphin both suspected the it was likely wounded by a discarded fishing net.
The advisor to the president of the PPAO, Piyadej Chuachyad, said the beach cleanup aims to raise awareness of waste management solutions, as well as keep the beach a beautiful and enjoyable space.
“It also keeps the beach clean and beautiful, so it’s simply everyone’s duty to care about natural resources, and to conserve and restore them.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
After Songkhla storm, tree falls and kills man
Tensions flare once again in Israel-Palestine ahead of controversial march
Now there’s a Pepsi price surge coming to Thailand, too
Regents International School Pattaya – the only school in Thailand to offer IBDP and A Level programme
Phuket conservationists lead beach cleanup after trash washes up from storms
10 things foreigners find strange about Thailand!! | This is Thailand
Thailand’s annual silk fair in Bangkok helps with ‘soft power’ scheme
Pattaya tourist says security guards beat him “bloody” near Walking Street
Thailand’s DDC stops reporting positive ATK results
Train hits car, killing young girl in South Thailand
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
Storms rip through areas of Phuket, including food festival
Being privileged in Thailand and Amazing Camera work in water parks | Thaiger Bites
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
Passengers missing after boat capsizes off Indonesian island
Unique spa treatments to try in Thailand
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
Thailand’s biggest new attraction “Andamanda” opens in Phuket
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Thailand introduces strict screening for arrivals from countries with monkeypox
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension extended by 2 months
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
“I still love her:” Laos woman marries Thai man then runs away with the dowry
Thai cult’s food products tested – feces, bacteria and mould detected
Malaysia targets tourists from Thailand
Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
AirAsia plane lands on wrong runway in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- South3 days ago
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
- Central Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
- Central Thailand3 days ago
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
- Leisure3 days ago
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
- Thailand4 days ago
Student slams monkey to the ground after it bit him at school in central Thailand
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya officials say Walking Street should be repaired by August
- Thailand3 days ago
American cruise company looking for 1,000 Thai service staff
Recent comments: