Connect with us

Patong

Patong venue staffer tests positive for drugs

Published

 on 

Police raided Patong venues, photo by The Phuket Express.

A Patong entertainment venue staffer tested positive for drugs on Monday night after police conducted a major drug testing crackdown on five venues on Bangla Road. 

Patong Police drug tested nearly 184 staffers and one tested positive. It has not been reported what drug the staffer tested positive for. 

The recent crackdown is part of a campaign police are calling “X-Ray,” according to Patong Police Chief Colonel Sujin Nilbodee. The campaign aims to “suppress illegal drug usage and sales,” Chief Sujin told The Phuket Express…

“Staffers from five entertainment venues on Bangla Road were given drug urine tests, in total 184 staffers. Only one man tested positive for drugs.” 

Chief Sujin said the crackdown would continue.

This news comes after police raided four Phuket venues for underage drinking just last week. Police say they received numerous complaints that some venues in the area were selling alcohol to children

The venues busted for allegedly serving alcohol to minors were Mars Bar at Chillva Market, Sister Yum Restaurant, Up to You Bar, and Mao Lay. One person from each venue was arrested, aged between 21 and 49 years old.

Entertainment venues have been under fire in other areas of Thailand as well. Over 200 police officers took advantage of the seasonal Halloween celebration to raid six entertainment venues in Bangkok to search for drugs, illegal guns, and underage partygoers. The raids weren’t as successful as they hoped with only two people testing positive for drugs.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand7 mins ago

Man stabbed to death by superstitious friend 
World13 mins ago

Kim Jong-Un sets the dogs on South Korea’s politicians
Travel57 mins ago

Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Sponsored6 days ago

W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Patong1 hour ago

Patong venue staffer tests positive for drugs
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai women tricked into sex work in Nigeria seek help
Thailand2 hours ago

12 people injured by illegal fireworks in Loy Krathong event
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Expats2 hours ago

Expats welcome online visa extensions?
Crime2 hours ago

Police in central Thailand offer cash reward to help nab gold shop robber
China2 hours ago

Police arrest 2 Chinese mafia chiefs, 3 slip the net
Tourism2 hours ago

Bill Heinecke suggests Thailand charge foreign tourists extra 300 baht per night
Crime3 hours ago

Police seize 1,000s of weapons, calming APEC delegates
Thailand3 hours ago

Online Visa Extensions Now Available in Thailand | GMT
Crime3 hours ago

Chon Buri man attacks beachgoer with knife
Crime19 hours ago

Teacher murders her 5 year old autistic son in southern Thailand
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Total lunar eclipse tonight, or wait to see it again in three years
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending