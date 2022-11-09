Patong
Patong venue staffer tests positive for drugs
A Patong entertainment venue staffer tested positive for drugs on Monday night after police conducted a major drug testing crackdown on five venues on Bangla Road.
Patong Police drug tested nearly 184 staffers and one tested positive. It has not been reported what drug the staffer tested positive for.
The recent crackdown is part of a campaign police are calling “X-Ray,” according to Patong Police Chief Colonel Sujin Nilbodee. The campaign aims to “suppress illegal drug usage and sales,” Chief Sujin told The Phuket Express…
“Staffers from five entertainment venues on Bangla Road were given drug urine tests, in total 184 staffers. Only one man tested positive for drugs.”
Chief Sujin said the crackdown would continue.
This news comes after police raided four Phuket venues for underage drinking just last week. Police say they received numerous complaints that some venues in the area were selling alcohol to children.
The venues busted for allegedly serving alcohol to minors were Mars Bar at Chillva Market, Sister Yum Restaurant, Up to You Bar, and Mao Lay. One person from each venue was arrested, aged between 21 and 49 years old.
Entertainment venues have been under fire in other areas of Thailand as well. Over 200 police officers took advantage of the seasonal Halloween celebration to raid six entertainment venues in Bangkok to search for drugs, illegal guns, and underage partygoers. The raids weren’t as successful as they hoped with only two people testing positive for drugs.
