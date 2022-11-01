Connect with us

200 policemen raid 6 entertainment venues in Bangkok

Photo via Police TV by UCI Media

Over 200 police officers took advantage of the seasonal Halloween celebration to raid six entertainment venues in Bangkok to search for drugs, illegal guns, and underage partygoers. The raids weren’t as successful as they hoped with only two people testing positive for drugs.

At the order of the Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), Torsak Sookwimon, and Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, 200 policemen raided six entertainment venues in Bangkok at 12.30am.

The entertainment venues chosen were all run by foreign businesspersons or nominees. They included: K Bangkok RCA, and SpacePlus Bangkok in Makkasan, Hollywood, Brooz, and Asgard in Huay Kwang, and Baby Face in Ekkamai.

Customers in each venue were required to take urine drug tests but only two people tested positive. The report did not reveal which venue found the drug users.

Torsak informed the media that the raids were focused on drugs, illegal guns, and underage partygoers. The RTP deputy commissioner revealed that the police want to rid the kingdom of foreign mafias in the country too.

Torsak said, aside from the two people testing positive for drugs, no other illegal actions were found in the raids last night but he warned that any entertainment venues breaking the laws would be immediately suspended for five years.

Torsak also urged local police officers to investigate entertainment venues in their areas more often to cut down on illegal activities. He also warned officers that they would be punished for neglecting their duties.

Big Joke added he was pleased only two people were found using drugs. He added that the numbers might have been small because it was Monday night.

Big Joke told Thailand’s business owners to take better care of their entertainment venues.

“No drugs, no firearms, and no underage participants. If you don’t follow the rules, your licenses will be revoked. Thailand has a law.”

 

HolyCowCm
2022-11-01 12:18
Looks like a witch hunt.
Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Man sentenced to 2 years in jail for false information on Facebook
Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
First AI crosswalk in Thailand installed in Nonthaburi
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Teacher from Thailand killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
Fun family-friendly activities to enjoy in Thailand
Dishonest taxi driver keeps 70,000 baht found in his cab
Norwegian man arrested for stealing taxi from Krabi Airport in southern Thailand
Chinese man in Pattaya has finger cut off, allegedly by gang who held him captive
New flak for foreign land ownership bill | GMT
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
