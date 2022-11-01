200 policemen raid 6 entertainment venues in Bangkok

Over 200 police officers took advantage of the seasonal Halloween celebration to raid six entertainment venues in Bangkok to search for drugs, illegal guns, and underage partygoers. The raids weren’t as successful as they hoped with only two people testing positive for drugs.

At the order of the Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), Torsak Sookwimon, and Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, 200 policemen raided six entertainment venues in Bangkok at 12.30am.

The entertainment venues chosen were all run by foreign businesspersons or nominees. They included: K Bangkok RCA, and SpacePlus Bangkok in Makkasan, Hollywood, Brooz, and Asgard in Huay Kwang, and Baby Face in Ekkamai.

Customers in each venue were required to take urine drug tests but only two people tested positive. The report did not reveal which venue found the drug users.

Torsak informed the media that the raids were focused on drugs, illegal guns, and underage partygoers. The RTP deputy commissioner revealed that the police want to rid the kingdom of foreign mafias in the country too.

Torsak said, aside from the two people testing positive for drugs, no other illegal actions were found in the raids last night but he warned that any entertainment venues breaking the laws would be immediately suspended for five years.

Torsak also urged local police officers to investigate entertainment venues in their areas more often to cut down on illegal activities. He also warned officers that they would be punished for neglecting their duties.

Big Joke added he was pleased only two people were found using drugs. He added that the numbers might have been small because it was Monday night.

Big Joke told Thailand’s business owners to take better care of their entertainment venues.

“No drugs, no firearms, and no underage participants. If you don’t follow the rules, your licenses will be revoked. Thailand has a law.”