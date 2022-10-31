Thailand
Police seize 6 safes from illegal Chinese karaoke venue
UPDATE
Officers seized six safes from the illegal Jin Ling Chinese karaoke venue in the Sathorn area of Bangkok as the investigation continues.
One of the safes was packed with a mixed drug called Happy Water, which is made by dissolving ecstasy, methamphetamine, diazepam, caffeine, and tramadol – in hot water or mixing them with sweetened drinks. Another one that was opened today had only 120-baht money and some old documents.
Police raided the Chinese karaoke venue last week and arrested 266 people at the scene, 237 were Chinese. From the update last Friday, some of them were charged and imprisoned at Bangkok South District Court. Thirty people are still under questioning because they deny all allegations.
The acting Superintendent of Yannawa Police Station, Nattapon Komintarachart, informed Channel 7 that police found six safes at Jing Ling. One of the safes was opened on the arrest day and 400 sachets of Happy Water were found inside.
Officers took three safes back to the police station and left the other three safes at the Chinese karaoke venue because they were too big to transport.
Two safes were opened today and the third one will be opened tomorrow.
Channel 7 reported that two safes at the Chinese karaoke venue are being guarded by police officers. The manager of Jin Ling refused to open them or give passwords and keys to the arresting officers. It has been reported that technicians will visit the venue to open the safes later.
UPDATE: Police chief removed from his position after massive raid on Bangkok drug party
The saga around the hundreds of Chinese nationals arrested in Bangkok continues…
After police conducted a massive raid on a drug party in Bangkok early yesterday morning, one police chief has been removed from his position. Police Colonel Thanachot Rerkdee was removed from his position as Yannawa district police chief for reportedly accepting bribes and allowing the operation of an illegal entertainment venue in the district.
Police busted 266 people in the raid on an illegal nightclub located inside three adjacent buildings. Out of those 266 people, 237 were Chinese nationals. About 104 of the partiers had tested positive for drugs, 99 of whom were Chinese nationals.
The investigation chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau told the Associated Press that about 29 people arrested had Thai, Georgian, Cambodian, Vietnamese, and tribal nationalities.
An initial investigation found that the club was owned by a Chinese national. It had been operating for about two months, mainly serving Chinese customers.
Thanachot allegedly acknowledged the illegal operation and received bribes from the bar owner. He has now been removed from his position as Superintendent of the Yannawa district until further notice.
ORIGINAL STORY BANGKOK: Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Thailand appears to be struggling a bit in its quest to draw in “high-quality tourists.”
Bangkok police arrested hundreds of Chinese citizens at a raid on a drug party in the Sathorn area early this morning. The police busted a total of 266 people at a karaoke venue on Charoen Rat Road. 237 of the busted partiers were Chinese nationals, including 111 men and 126 women.
The police reportedly found several kinds of drugs including ketamine, nimetazepam, and “happy water,” a drug cocktail containing MDMA, methamphetamine, diazepam, and ketamine, Nation Thailand reported.
After the group was drug tested, 104 people were found to have drugs in their system, and 99 of the party-goers with drugs found in their system were Chinese nationals, Khaosod reported.
Those arrested were charged with drug usage and working in an entertainment venue without a permit. Officers also confiscated over 30 luxury cars, while the building’s owner was being tracked down for questioning. The police were also investigating if the cars were linked to known drug rings.
This is not the first party in Thailand where police have found “happy water.” In a raid back in March, police in Pattaya busted a party where teenagers were using the drug cocktail. In April, police stepped up efforts to crack down on happy water.
After the latest drug party raid in Bangkok, time will tell what details further emerge.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thailand not ‘selling off’ country by letting foreigners buy land, says govt
Police seize 6 safes from illegal Chinese karaoke venue
The “world’s dirtiest man” dies in Iran
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Russian airlines resume direct flights to Phuket
Make special memories with your children at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
Can you bring your pets to Thailand? Here’s all you need to know
RTP to introduce QR code on police guns to prevent theft & misconduct
Plastic cup found in stomach of dead Bruda whale in Phuket, Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race draws 3,000 runners
Thai officers uncover police corruption & drug use
A scammer who posed as police chief arrested in central Thailand
Royal Caribbean Cruises to dock weekly in Phuket, Thailand
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime10 hours ago
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
- Krabi8 hours ago
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
- Best of4 hours ago
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand ladyboy – Facts You Never Know about Ladyboy Culture in Thailand
- Thailand9 hours ago
Thai man cooks and eats wild snapping turtle that bit his finger
- Property11 hours ago
Thailand is not ‘selling off’ the country by letting foreigners buy land, says govt
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand hits 7 million international tourists
- Events8 hours ago
Halloween stampede: 22 foreign deaths, events cancelled
Recent comments: