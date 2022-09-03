Connect with us

Chiang Rai

Officials bust hundreds of Chiang Rai teens drinking underage

Published

 on 

Officials raid pub in Chiang Rai, photo by DPA Law Enforcement Centre Facebook.

A team of officials has busted hundreds of teenagers in the northern Chiang Rai province drinking under Thailand’s legal age of 20. The officials raided a pub in the main city district early this morning and found 325 people drinking underage, with some as young as 16 years old.

Many of the youngsters dashed away on motorcycles when they saw the officials show up at around 2am. The team found the venue crowded with young customers drinking and dancing. The officials then delivered a major buzzkill to the teens by ordering staff at the pub to turn off the music and switch on the lights.

The pub operator was initially charged with allowing people under 20 years old to use its services, operating past legal hours, and serving alcoholic drinks to underage people and related offences.

The team of officials will now propose that the Chiang Rai governor revoke the operating licence of the pub, and order the closure of the venue for five years.

The officials that raided the pub were from the Department of Provincial Administration, and the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection. The chief of the DPA’s law enforcement operations centre led the raid. The centre posted photos of the raid on its Facebook page today.

The centre said all three of the pub’s fire exit doors had been locked. The fire exit doors of another pub in Thailand, the Mountain B Pub in Chon Buri, had also been locked when a fire broke out there last month.

 

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
KaptainRob
2022-09-03 15:25
Quote The centre said all three of the pub’s fire exit doors had been locked. You'd think people would learn *shakes head* this guy's out of business for 5 years at least!

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand.

