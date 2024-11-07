Patong slams brakes on taxi conflicts to boost tourism image

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Efforts are underway in Patong to reorganise the city’s unscrupulous motorcycle taxi services following a recent conflict among drivers over passenger pickups. Local police in the bustling tourist destination are taking steps to address the situation, which has negatively impacted the area’s reputation.

Chalermpong Saengdee, a member of the People’s Party representing Phuket, revealed that a meeting took place yesterday to streamline regulations for motorcycle taxi services in Patong. The gathering featured local officials and police focused on resolving disputes and reducing competition among drivers, which has been detrimental to the image of local tourism.

During the meeting, a representative from the Phuket Provincial Transport Office outlined plans to regulate public transport. The introduction of a supervisory committee was proposed to tackle issues such as designating specific passenger pickup points.

“All motorcycle taxi drivers must be registered and possess a public transport driver’s licence obtained through a training programme.”

This initiative aims to prevent disputes and protect tourists from potential exploitation.

Concerns have been raised by Teerapong Chuaychu, the chief of Kathu district, regarding the growing number of altercations among public transport drivers vying for customers. This behaviour, he noted, risks driving tourists away from the region, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, Patong police in Phuket apprehended a motorcycle taxi driver following a heated altercation between tourists and a local taxi driver. The incident unfolded on October 31 at the intersection near the football field on Thawiwong Road, leading to several charges being filed against the motorcycle driver. In other news, a motorcycle taxi driver in Patong has been identified and warned by police following allegations of sexually harassing a female passenger. A social media post under the heading "Patong Taxi Drivers Are Very Horny," surfaced on September 7, describing the driver's suggestive and harassing behaviour towards female passengers. This post caught the attention of Patong Police officers.