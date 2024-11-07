Thai man bites transgender girlfriend’s cheek but love heals the wound

Thai man bites transgender girlfriend’s cheek but love heals the wound
Photo via Matichon

A Thai man in the Isaan province of Udon Thani apologised to his transgender girlfriend after he bit her cheek, causing it to bleed, following an accusation of theft. The transgender woman forgave him.

A patrol officer from the Mueang Udon Thani Police Station received a report about a violent altercation between the couple, which was occurring in a community in the Mark Kaeng sub-district of Udon Thani at around 10am yesterday, November 6.

The officer rushed to the scene, which was a three-storey apartment, and met the couple: 39 year old transwoman Sorrasak “Ple” Saeng-ubon and her 34 year old boyfriend, Jamlong “Ball” Tiamkaew.

Ple told the officer that she asked Ball to retrieve her wallet. She had 300 baht in cash but found only 100 baht when Ball gave the wallet to her. She suspected Ball of taking her money, so she directly confronted him, which made him angry.

According to Ple, Ball vehemently denied the accusation and kicked over all the food and alcohol she was sharing with her friends. They argued heatedly for a while before Ball suddenly bit Ple on her left cheek, causing it to bleed.

Soft spot

Ple admitted that she was very angry and concerned about a possible scar on her face. She decided to grab a knife to protect herself and chase Ball away but he managed to wrest the knife from her. Her friends then called the police for help.

Ple revealed that she and Ball had been in a relationship for six months and earned a living by collecting and selling recycled trash. She said that Ball physically abused her on several occasions before but she was always able to protect herself due to her boyfriend being much smaller than her.

However, she stated that this attack was the most severe, and she was determined to file a lawsuit against Ball. She admitted that she loved him deeply and always forgave him but now she hated him for what he had done.

Ball denied taking the money from his transgender girlfriend. He said he felt guilty for his actions and claimed that the violence was caused by the alcohol he consumed.

Ball quickly apologised by bowing to her feet and paying his respects. Ple relaxed and eventually forgave him, prompting Ball to kiss her on the cheek. Rather than going to a police station, they reconciled and went to a hospital together for treatment of her cheek wound.

