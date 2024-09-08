Phuket motorcycle taxi driver warned for harassing passenger

Picture courtesy of Patong Police Facebook

A motorcycle taxi driver in Patong has been identified and warned by police following allegations of sexually harassing a female passenger.

A social media post under the heading “Patong Taxi Drivers Are Very Horny,” surfaced yesterday, September 7, describing the driver’s suggestive and harassing behaviour towards female passengers. This post caught the attention of Patong Police officers.

Advertisements

The post did not clarify whether the harassment was verbal or physical, and official reports from Patong Police did not provide additional details. The specific social media platform where the post appeared was also not disclosed.

Police initiated an investigation and located the accused driver around 8.30pm yesterday at a taxi queue on 200 Rat Uthit Road, Patong. When questioned, the man admitted to “flirting with the female passenger,” confirming the allegations made in the social media post.

Following his admission, the driver was taken to Patong Police Station. Officers there issued a stern warning, instructing him to refrain from any suggestive and threatening sexual behaviour in the future, reported The Phuket News.

In addition to the warning, the driver was fined for operating an unregistered vehicle and for not possessing a valid driver’s licence. Police reports did not disclose his name.

In related news, a Thai woman is seeking legal action against a Grab driver after he drank alcohol while driving and sexually harassed her. He later tried to enter her condo in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen.

Advertisements

The 20 year old victim, Eye, filed a complaint against the Grab driver, Rattaphum Sisompan, at Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station and handed over a video of the driver attempting to enter her condo at about 4.40am on July 29.

Eye explained that she went to a club with her friends and was drunk but she remained conscious and remembered she was sexually harassed.