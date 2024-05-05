Patong police increase beach patrols to curb illegal activities

Picture courtesy of Patong Police

Patong police and officials from Patong Municipality ramped up their patrols on Patong Beach to clamp down on violations such as the illegal sale of fireworks and night-time alcohol vending. The increased surveillance, which began on May 3 at 11pm, also seeks to enforce restrictions on the setting up of tables and chairs on the beach.

The raid was directed by the Patong Police Chief, Chalermchai Hirsawat, and implemented through the Deputy Chief, Somporn Surin. The enforcement operation was led by another Deputy Chief, Supakhom Chuchuai, and supported by patrol officers.

Although the official report didn’t reveal the exact number of violators caught during the operation, it did include images of plastic chairs being confiscated from the beach. Before this, similar enforcement operations conducted on the preceding May 1 and May 2 resulted in the arrest of a minimum of three illegal vendors, reported The Phuket News.

To aid their efforts in ensuring the beach is free from illegal activities, Patong Police are appealing to the public to report any illegalities observed on the beach by reaching out to the Patong Police Station on 076-342769.

In related news, Patong police, located in Phuket’s prominent tourist town, ramped up their efforts against drink driving, arresting nine people over the past five days for their reckless behaviour.

Among those detained were a mix of Thai and foreign nationals, including 34 year old Spanish man Cabria Gonzales, who was charged for drink driving after he was stopped between 1am and 3am at the football field intersection on Phra Mettha Road. His blood alcohol content (BAC) was recorded at 0.06%, which exceeded the legal limit in Thailand.

At the same time, a 35 year old Russian man, Iskander Sukhayil, was also charged with drink driving, with a BAC reading of 0.096%. A 48 year old Thai national, Chanasibthit, was likewise charged after he returned a BAC of 0.075 at the Patong Hill Intersection, Phra Mettha Road.