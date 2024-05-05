Fatal high-speed collision involving motorcycle and parked car

Picture courtesy of 77kaoded

In a tragic turn of events, a motorcycle rider lost his life in a high-speed collision with a stationary Toyota Fortuner along a bypass road in Chon Buri yesterday morning. The rider was reportedly riding at an immense speed of over 160 kilometres per hour, as indicated by his speedometer.

The unfortunate incident took place at 9.30am on Bypass Road 36 (Krating Lai – Rayong) in the Nong Pla Lai sub-district, Banglamung district, Chon Buri province. The exact location was marked as kilometre 1+400 on the said road.

Officials from the Banglamung Police Station were immediately dispatched to the accident scene, along with rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon. They were met with the grim sight of a wrecked black Yamaha XMAX motorcycle on the roadside. Its rider, identified as Boonchanit Phrachan, was found lifeless in close proximity.

His body bore severe limb and neck fractures. His employee ID card revealed his profession as an e-commerce department employee and website administrator.

Upon investigating, police noted that the speedometer of the deceased’s motorbike was frozen at a reading of over 160 kilometres.

Near the scene was a white Toyota Fortuner with significant damage to its rear end. The impact was so intense that its spare tyre, which had been attached to the back, was dislodged. The 33 year old driver of the Fortuner, Thawachai Wiseschan, informed the police that he had parked his vehicle at the site for a while after visiting a doctor with his sister.

Recalling the incident, Thawachai mentioned hearing a loud noise from the back of his vehicle. Upon investigation, he found the victim’s lifeless body on the ground. Thawachai expressed that he did not hear any sound of brakes before the collision.

Based on initial findings, Banglamung police stated that the victim might have tried to overtake another vehicle at an extremely high speed and failed to notice the stationary Toyota Fortuner on the roadside, reported The Pattaya News.

The police are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been moved to a nearby hospital for subsequent religious rites.