Serpent’s supper: Paton officials triumphantly seise colossal 4-metre python after ravenous feast

In a thrilling escapade that unfolded within the heart of Patong, officials managed to nab a massive 4-metre long python after it reportedly devoured an unknown animal. The saga began when a concerned resident alerted the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Department at Patong Municipality yesterday.

According to a DDPM staffer, the resident’s distress call alerted authorities to the presence of a python lurking within a local home. Swiftly responding to the call, a team of snake catchers arrived at the home, The Phuket Express reported.

As the snake catchers entered the house, they were met with a jaw-dropping spectacle—a 4-metre python, its belly bulging from a recent feast. The identity of the python’s unsuspecting prey remained a mystery.



The agile snake, laden with its hefty meal, was too slow to out-slither the DDPM officials, providing the courageous catchers with an opportunity to secure the elusive creature.

As one of Thailand’s numerous snake species, pythons are found across the kingdom.

Last month, a 4-metre long python trapped in a toilet in Nonthaburi, Thailand, was found to have eaten three kittens before swelling difficulties led to its capture. Officials from the Charlie Radio Rescue Centre took more than 30 minutes to extract the snake.

Also last month, one stunned couple discovered a 3-metre python taking a nap in their toilet in Nonthaburi. The slippery snake was successfully captured after a 20-minute struggle.

Tropical Thailand is home to over 200 species of snakes, more than 60 of which are considered venomous and a danger to humans. Snakes don’t usually attack unless provoked or threatened, but it doesn’t hurt to be aware of how to deal with a snake bite if you live or are travelling to the Land of “Sssmiles.” The way a snake bite is handled could mean the difference between life and death. Read about what to do when bit by a snake HERE.