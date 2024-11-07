Stray dog menace: Pattaya residents terrorised by aggressive pack

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Residents of Sukhumvit Pattaya Soi 15/3 are calling for urgent action as a pack of stray dogs has transformed their neighbourhood into a danger zone. These dogs, including a mother and her pups, were left behind by a former resident who moved away. The dogs have since turned aggressive, terrorising the community.

More than 10 dogs are reportedly involved in multiple attacks, leaving several residents injured. One unfortunate victim incurred a medical bill of over 7,000 baht after seeking treatment, while another resident, in a desperate attempt to escape, fell and fractured their collarbone. The community, fearing further incidents, is pleading with local police and the Pattaya City government to step in.

Advertisements

In response, the Pattaya Complaints Centre acknowledged the situation, confirming that a veterinary team would soon be dispatched to handle the issue. The team, from the Pattaya Public Health Department, will work to seize the dogs and relocate them to the Plutaluang Animal Shelter.

The facility, operated by the Pattaya municipality, serves as a haven for strays collected from across the city, where they are sterilised, rehabilitated, and prepared for adoption.

Residents are also encouraged to lend a hand. A shelter representative invited the public to donate food or consider adopting the animals in need, reported Pattaya Mail.

For further information, locals can reach out to the Plutaluang Shelter or contact the Pattaya Contact Centre at 1337, which is available 24/7.

In related news, a pit bull attack resulted in the tragic death of a 67 year old woman while she was cycling, leading the owner to declare an inability to care for the dog any longer.

Advertisements

Sam Khok Police Station in Pathum Thani received a report of a fatal pit bull attack on September 24 in an unnamed alley, Village 1, Chiang Rak Noi Subdistrict, Sam Khok district, Pathum Thani.

In other news, a mother and her child narrowly escaped an attack by two Thai dogs that had broken free from their home.