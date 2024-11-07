Infant’s body found in Si Racha condo bin shocks community

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In a harrowing discovery that has left Si Racha residents reeling, police are investigating the death of an infant whose body was found in a condominium’s waste disposal area in Bo Win, Chon Buri, yesterday, November 6.

A worker sorting through the trash made the heartbreaking find, uncovering the remains of a five to six month old infant wrapped in blue and white cloth, with the umbilical cord still attached, abandoned in a black bag.

The worker, who stumbled upon the tiny body, was initially taken aback when they noticed the infant’s small feet and head upon opening the bag. Horrified, he immediately called for assistance.

According to the police, the infant had been dead for at least 10 hours before the tragic discovery. The local police swiftly launched an investigation to identify the infant and trace who abandoned them in such a shocking manner.

Forensic experts have been called in to assist with the case, conducting further examinations to confirm the identity of the child and determine any potential leads. Police have made a public appeal, urging anyone with information to come forward to aid in their search for answers, reported Pattaya Mail.

This grim find has deeply affected the local community, with residents expressing shock and sorrow over the tragic loss.

“We are all heartbroken and horrified that something like this could happen here.”

