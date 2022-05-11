Connect with us

On May 14 and 29, children can get Pfizer vaccines at Phuket airport

Phuket International Airport will have walk-in Pfizer vaccinations for children 5-11 years old on May 14 and 29. Parents can bring their children to get vaccinated at Terminal X from 9am to noon on both dates. The Phuket Provincial Health Office’s Facebook post about the vaccinations includes a graphic that only mentions “shots 1, 2” for children 5-11 years old.

The writing in the Facebook post says, however, that people 12 years old and older can get shots 1, 2, 3 and 4. The PPHO added that people who have had Covid-19 before, and want to get a Pfizer vaccine, must have recovered at least 3 months ago.

Early this year, Thailand rolled out Pfizer vaccines to children 5-11 years old. Children 9-11 years old were targeted in the rollout, and got priority in the first shipment. The Pfizer vaccine has been repeatedly proven to be safe for children according to global data, and the National Communicable Disease Committee recently recommended Pfizer vaccines for the children of Thailand.

In other countries, younger children have been allowed to get vaccinated. In February, Cambodia became one of the first countries to give Covid-19 vaccines to children younger than five years old. Other countries vaccinating children under five include China, Bahrain, and Cuba. China and Bahrain started targeting kids between three and 11 years old last year, while Cuba started vaccinating children as young as two.

Cambodians waiting in line to get their children vaccinated told reporters they were grateful to the government for allowing young children to be vaccinated.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

