Cambodia among first countries to give Covid-19 vaccines to children under 5

Yesterday, Cambodia became one of the first countries to give Covid-19 vaccines to children younger than five years old. Children as young as three are now getting vaccines. Most countries haven’t started vaccinating this age group. This month, the United States postponed consideration of vaccinating kids under five.

Other countries vaccinating children under five include China, Bahrain, and Cuba. China and Bahrain started targeting kids between three and 11 years old last year, while Cuba started vaccinating children as young as two. Thai officials have also begun to discuss vaccinating younger children. Thai PM Prayut urged health authorities to move faster in vaccinating children five to 11 years old, since infection rates have risen for this age group.

Cambodia’s total number of Covid-19 cases is 127,000. There have been 3,024 reported deaths. Cambodians who brought their children to be vaccinated said they were happy with the government’s decision. One woman waiting in line told Channel News Asia she hopes all parents will get their kids vaccinated. One man talked about his gratitude toward the government.

“I would like to thank the government for providing the vaccine to three to five year old kids.”

Source: Channel News Asia