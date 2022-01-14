Coronavirus (Covid-19)
First Pfizer vaccine batch for children arriving by early February
Expect a delivery of Pfizer vaccines in late January or early February at the latest says the Department of Disease Control. The newest batch of the Covid-19 vaccine is intended to begin vaccinating children in Thailand between the ages of 5 and 11 years old. The previous campaign to vaccinate those 12 to 18 years old has been fairly successful and health authorities have found the Pfizer brand vaccine safe for younger children in smaller doses.
Thailand is lucky to receive these Pfizer vaccines according to the Director of Risk Communication and Health Behaviour Development Office, a division of the DDC. She said that demand around the world is high as countries begin inoculation programmes for children. Thailand is just one of many countries that have begun vaccinating children under the age of 11.
The Thailand vaccination rollout will focus first on the oldest of the younger demographic targeted in this phase of the vaccine rollout for children, with kids aged 9 to 11 getting priority in the first shipment from Pfizer.
The Pfizer vaccine has been repeatedly proven to be safe for children according to global data, and the National Communicable Disease Committee recently recommended Pfizer vaccines for the children of Thailand.
The small bodies of children don’t require a full dose of the Pfizer vaccine the same as adults do, and the normal adult dose of 30 microgrammes will be divided into thirds to administer 10 microgrammes doses for the kids being inoculated.
Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for young children despite Sinopharm applying in September for a similar approval for children over the age of 3, only to be rejected. But now the Food and Drug Administration re-examining the use of inactivated vaccines like Sinovac and Sinopharm for young children.
The Immunity Promotion Subcommittee, a division of the National Vaccine Institute, will ultimately choose whether or not to approve those vaccine brands for use on children as well. If approved, parents would have a choice of which type of vaccine they prefer for their children to be inoculated.
To be clear though, vaccinations for children in Thailand has always been, and still remains, strictly on a voluntary basis only, with parents able to approve and consent to whether their child should be vaccinated or not.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Thai billionaire wants goverment to reinstate the suspended Test & Go
First Pfizer vaccine batch for children arriving by early February
Father allegedly shot and killed his wife and daughter’s boyfriend in Chon Buri
VERSO – The School of the Future
Police doubt the story as 5th suspect in tigers case is arrested
Deputy PM tells Thais to stay positive about price hike for pork, other goods
Soi Dog Foundation rescues neglected and dying dogs from illegal Surat Thani shelter
More than 349,000 people displaced due to violence in Myanmar since February coup
First batch of 35 baht ATKs from the GPO on sale today
Friday Covid Update: 8,158 new cases; provincial totals
Japan-Thailand cooperation discussed by PM Prayut and Japanese Minister
Australia calls foul, cancels Djokovic’s visa again as Serbian tennis star faces deportation, forfeiting title defense
Police raid art gallery opened as nightclub, 100 partygoers reportedly fled from police
Artificial intelligence intended to prevent abuse of state welfare
Narcotics Control Board clarifies cannabis laws after Health Minister’s statements
Drunken officer charged for name-dropping Big Joke, Prayut, King
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
Test and go cut-off dropped & 3 new sandbox locations in Thailand | GMT
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
Bangkok and Pattaya left out of the Sandboxes
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
Thailand Test & Go registration suspended indefinitely, Sandboxes added
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
Thailand News Update | Test & Go, Sandboxes and Blue Zones?
69 provinces moved to Covid-19 orange zone, no drinking
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- North East2 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
- Singapore2 days ago
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand ranks as the best country in Asia to retire – International Living magazine
- Pattaya2 days ago
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya