Gay Thai man found dead in Surin with gold accessories missing

Police are searching for a suspect after a gay Thai man was found dead with a stab wound at his home in the Isaan province of Surin yesterday, and multiple gold accessories were reported missing.

A 20 year old rescue worker was the first person to discover the lifeless body of the 63 year old LGBTQIA+ man, Pratheep Kongthawee. He explained that he frequently visited Pratheep at his home in the Mueang district of Surin, including on the day of the discovery.

The rescuer stated that he noticed a red blanket covering Pratheep, who was sitting motionless near a sofa in the house. Upon checking his body, he found a stab wound near Pratheep’s left ear. His hand bore bruises and scratches, indicating he tried to defend himself but failed.

The rescuer said he informed residents of the shocking discovery and contacted officers at Sawai Police Station to investigate the scene.

According to a report by the Ban Muang news agency, police confirmed that the stab wound was approximately one inch wide.

Officers also found a yellow cloth soaked in blood on the ground about 3 metres from the sofa. Upon inspection, they determined the suspect attempted but failed to wash the blood from the cloth.

Based on statements from locals and Pratheep’s family, the victim usually wore multiple gold accessories, including necklaces, bracelets, and rings. However, most of the valuables were missing. Only a gold necklace remained on Pratheep’s body.

Pratheep’s younger brother told Channel 8 that the victim lived alone. He was relatively wealthy and possessed many valuables and assets, often lending money to locals who pawned items to him. He typically carried over 50,000 baht in cash when going out.

The brother added that children and relatives often visited Pratheep’s home to use the Internet. It has not yet been confirmed who last visited him before the murder.

Police suspect the case involves murder with intent to rob. A further investigation is currently underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrator.