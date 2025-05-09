Tunisian man tries to swap clamped tyre, gets caught in the act

A Tunisian man faces legal charges after parking in a restricted area in Phuket and attempting to evade a wheel clamp and a subsequent fine by swapping out the clamped tyre.

Several Thai news Facebook pages shared a video of the couple on May 8. The pair were seen removing a spare tyre from their vehicle in an apparent attempt to replace the clamped wheel. However, police officers quickly noticed their actions and intervened.

According to a report by Newshawk Phuket, the couple had parked their hatchback on Dibuk Road near Soi Rommanee in the Talat Yai sub-district of Phuket. The location is a no-parking zone, clearly marked with signage indicating the restriction.

The video sparked criticism among Thai netizens, as it follows a pattern of previous incidents in which foreign tourists attempted to avoid fines for illegal parking. In some cases, the foreigners were seen damaging or forcibly removing wheel clamps or dragging locked motorcycles down the street.

In this case, the couple were caught red-handed and ultimately had no choice but to return the spare tyre to the car and follow the traffic officer to the Mueang Phuket Police Station.

The Facebook page Phuket Hotnews later identified the man in the video as a Tunisian national named Aboudi Jamel. The identity and nationality of the woman are not disclosed.

The vehicle shown in the video was a rental, registered under Jamel’s name. He is now facing two charges, including:

Violating official orders under Section 59 of the Land Transport Act, which carries a penalty of up to three months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 5,000 baht, or both.

Driving without a licence under Section 64 of the Vehicle Act, which carries a penalty of up to one month’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 1,000 baht, or both.

The case is expected to be forwarded to the court for further consideration and final sentencing.

As for the vehicle’s owner, believed to be a Thai national, police issued a 2,000 baht fine for allowing an unlicensed person to drive the car, in violation of Section 57 of the Vehicle Act.