Naked Russian plunges from Phuket flat in midnight meltdown

Bob Scott4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
A naked Russian man is fighting for his life after a bizarre late-night plunge from a third-floor dormitory in Phuket Town.

Maksim was found unconscious and stark naked outside the company dorm on Luang Pho Road after jumping from a balcony in a wild, unexplained episode that left witnesses stunned.

Emergency crews from the Kusoldharm Foundation and an ambulance team from Vachira Phuket Hospital rushed to the scene around 9.20pm last night, July 6, providing first aid before dashing the injured expat to hospital.

According to police, the 27 year old Russian had been acting erratically moments before the fall. He reportedly smashed through the window of a woman’s room on the third floor, sending her fleeing in terror.

The woman, identified only as “Ms Na,” told officers she was inside her room when Maksim suddenly burst in. Moments later, he stripped off, dumped his clothes outside the door, and sprinted to the balcony, before leaping over the edge.

Cops carried out a search of Maksim’s nearby apartment at Tee Pak Dee Resident Phuket, but found no drugs or suspicious items. His passport was in order, showing he’s legally in Thailand with a visa valid until August 25, 2025.

Police say they’ve contacted the Russian embassy to inform his family and arrange consular support.

Phuket News reported the investigation is ongoing, with officers still probing what led to the strange, late-night stunt.

The incident comes just weeks after another Russian man fell to his death from the 29th floor of a Pattaya condo in a separate case.

Roman Vlasenko, 38, was found with a horrific head wound on June 3 after apparently jumping from a garden area on the rooftop of a Bang Lamung high-rise.

Security guards told Mueang Pattaya Police Station officers the man was drunk and under serious stress over a pending sexual assault charge. He had been living on the 21st floor.

Thai authorities are urging foreign residents struggling with mental health issues to seek help, as concerns grow over a spike in bizarre and deadly incidents involving tourists and expats.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

