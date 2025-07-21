Dispute between vendors leads to fatal shooting in Bangkok

A dispute between second-hand jeans vendors resulted in a fatal shooting at Thung Khru Plaza Market in Bangkok.

Yesterday, July 20, at 6pm, Police Lieutenant Colonel Jirasak Homnan from Rat Burana Police Station received a report regarding a shooting incident involving firearms, which led to a death. The incident took place in Soi Pracha Uthit 61, Thung Khru district.

Officers from the investigation unit, forensic experts, medical professionals from Siriraj Hospital, and Por Teck Tung Foundation volunteers were dispatched to the scene.

At the market’s centre, near a second-hand jeans stall, the body of 72 year old Kanokphon, known as Nui, was found. He was dressed in a long-sleeved black and white checkered shirt and a yellow motorcycle taxi vest with number 479 from Soi Wat Bang Khumin.

He had sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead, with the bullet exiting through the back of his head. A 9mm firearm and three bullet casings were discovered nearby and collected as evidence.

Two people were also injured in the shooting: 62 year old Chusak, the owner of an adjacent jeans stall, was shot in the right side of his back and 62 year old Pipul, a local who attempted to intervene, was grazed under his left armpit by a misfired bullet. Both were transported to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Investigations revealed that Kanokphon had approached Chusak’s stall with a gun and initiated a confrontation. He then shot Chusak and pointed his weapon at Chusak’s wife. Pipul and other bystanders intervened, resulting in the accidental shooting of Pipul. Subsequently, Kanokphon returned to his own stall and ended his life with his weapon.

Kanokphon’s wife, 65 year old Noi, explained that the shooting stemmed from repeated arguments over customer competition between the two vendors, reported KhaoSod.

After shooting Chusak, Kanokphon reportedly returned to inform her about the incident. She reprimanded him, to which he responded he would not go to jail, before fatally shooting himself.