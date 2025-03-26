Pretty in pink: Bikini-clad woman wreaks havoc at police station

A Thai woman in a pink bikini top caused chaos at a police station in Nonthaburi near Bangkok for two days due to her mental health condition.

A 47 year old Thai man, Ronnachai, had been searching for his wife, 34 year old Sudarat, who had been missing from their shared home since Sunday, March 23. He eventually found her at Mueang Nonthaburi Police Station yesterday, March 25. She was wearing a pink bikini top and long brown trousers.

Police told Ronnachai and Channel 7 that they instructed Sudarat not to leave the station and provided her with food and drinks in the hope that her family would come to collect her. Officers did not want her to cause trouble for others or put herself in danger.

Officers stated that Sudarat spent most of her time talking to herself but would occasionally laugh out loud. When this happened, police had to approach her to calm her down or ask her to lower her voice.

After two days of officers taking turns to care for her, Ronnachai finally arrived to collect his wife.

He insisted that he had been searching for her in places she frequently visited but found no trace of her. He was ultimately able to locate her with the help of a local police officer.

Ronnachai explained that he and his wife had two children together. She previously received treatment at Bang Kluay Hospital and took medication, which improved her condition.

Unfortunately, she did not consistently care for her mental health and failed to take her medication over the past few years.

As a result, she would wander away from home without a clear destination and sometimes displayed violent behaviour due to panic and hallucinations that someone was trying to harm her.

Ronnachai, who works as a motorcycle taxi rider, said that his wife was able to care for their young children when her mental health was stable.

He apologised to the police on his wife’s behalf and promised to monitor her treatment closely to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.