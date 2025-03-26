Pretty in pink: Bikini-clad woman wreaks havoc at police station

Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
333 1 minute read
Pretty in pink: Bikini-clad woman wreaks havoc at police station
Photo via Channel 7

A Thai woman in a pink bikini top caused chaos at a police station in Nonthaburi near Bangkok for two days due to her mental health condition.

A 47 year old Thai man, Ronnachai, had been searching for his wife, 34 year old Sudarat, who had been missing from their shared home since Sunday, March 23. He eventually found her at Mueang Nonthaburi Police Station yesterday, March 25. She was wearing a pink bikini top and long brown trousers.

Police told Ronnachai and Channel 7 that they instructed Sudarat not to leave the station and provided her with food and drinks in the hope that her family would come to collect her. Officers did not want her to cause trouble for others or put herself in danger.

Officers stated that Sudarat spent most of her time talking to herself but would occasionally laugh out loud. When this happened, police had to approach her to calm her down or ask her to lower her voice.

After two days of officers taking turns to care for her, Ronnachai finally arrived to collect his wife.

He insisted that he had been searching for her in places she frequently visited but found no trace of her. He was ultimately able to locate her with the help of a local police officer.

Woman in pink bikini with mental issues stays at police station two days
Photo via Channel 7

Ronnachai explained that he and his wife had two children together. She previously received treatment at Bang Kluay Hospital and took medication, which improved her condition.

Poliec help care for woman in pink bikini who has mental issues
Photo via Channel 7

Unfortunately, she did not consistently care for her mental health and failed to take her medication over the past few years.

As a result, she would wander away from home without a clear destination and sometimes displayed violent behaviour due to panic and hallucinations that someone was trying to harm her.

Woman in pink bikini cared by police after getting lost from home
Photo via Channel 7

Ronnachai, who works as a motorcycle taxi rider, said that his wife was able to care for their young children when her mental health was stable.

He apologised to the police on his wife’s behalf and promised to monitor her treatment closely to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

