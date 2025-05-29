Thai man claims fatal shooting of wife in Sa Kaeo as accident

A Thai man claimed that the fatal shooting of his wife at their home in the Isaan province of Sa Kaeo was accidental, occurring during an argument and a struggle over a gun.

The victim, 35 year old Wassana “Waew” In-sura, was rushed to a hospital at around 7pm on Tuesday, May 27, with a gunshot wound to the back of her neck. The shooting occurred at a two-storey house in the Mueang Sa Kaeo district.

The gunman was identified as her husband, 35 year old Somjade, who fled the scene upon the arrival of rescue workers and officers from Mueang Sa Kaeo Police Station. He had been released from prison just three months earlier and had recently reunited with Waew.

Police searched the house and discovered the 9mm gun used in the incident, along with four methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba.

Waew succumbed to her injuries at 10pm the same evening. Somjade’s mother reportedly told police that she would try to contact her son and persuade him to surrender.

Investigators suspect the motive for the fatal shooting was jealousy, as Waew primarily worked in Cambodia while Somjade lived alone at their home. Their child was reported to be living with a monk at a local temple.

Loading…

Police arrested Somjade yesterday, May 28, near the Thailand–Cambodia border. He attempted to flee into the neighbouring country but was unsuccessful.

Somjade denied deliberately shooting his wife, insisting the incident was an accident. He claimed they were arguing when they struggled over the gun, which fell to the floor and discharged, striking Waew in the neck.

He also denied jealousy as a motive, asserting that the argument started because Waew prevented him from leaving the house.

Police initially charged Somjade with two offences:

Section 288 of the Criminal Code: Intentional murder, punishable by the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years.

Section 7 of the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms Act: Illegal possession of a firearm, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Regarding the methamphetamine found at the scene, police said they would investigate Somjade’s involvement with illegal drugs before filing further charges.