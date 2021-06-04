Missing man’s body found in pond

Yesterday, police found the dead body of a Myanmar worker in a pond near a durian plantation in Thalang, a district north of Phuket.

At approximately 10 am yesterday, Thalang police arrived at the scene. They had been alerted by the missing man’s boss, Paisit Uthitkul, who is also the village head of Moo 1, Thepkrasattri, of the man’s disappearance. When the police and rescue worker got to the scene they saw Pasit next to the pond. He held a shirt that had belonged to the missing man, who has only been identified as “Mr Ko” by police. Pasit and his coworkers had previously looked for “Mr Ko” but could not find him. Thus, 4 divers from a rescue foundation were tasked with searching for the body. About 15 minutes after they began their search, they located the body of Mr Ko 15 metres from the edge of the pond. He was clad in black shorts and nothing else. About the incident, Pasit says:

We searched for him until we found his shirt on the edge of the pond, which is not far from where we are planting durian. Then we called the police and rescue workers to come.

I do not know why Ko would have gone into the pond. He may have accidentally fallen into the pond. About three years ago, my dad also died in an area nearby, and a local resident was [previously] found dead after falling into the pond.

Ko is a young man with a big body, but he frequently got sick and had to be in hospital. Ko had worked with me for seven years, and we had become close friends.

Pasit says that Mr Ko and 3 other workers went to the plantation every day to plant durian trees. However, yesterday, shortly after getting to the plantation, Pasit says he was unable to find Mr Ko and none of his coworkers could provide an explanation for Mr Ko’s whereabouts.

Police say his Mr Ko’s body did not show any signs of struggle. His body has been taken to Thalang Hospital to be examined and to confirm the cause of death.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

