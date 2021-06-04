Connect with us

Thailand

Pro-PM Prayut public relations campaign draws criticism

Neill Fronde

Published 

8 mins ago

 on 

In what critics believe to be an ill-conceived plan, the Prime Minister Operations Centre has launched a campaign to tell people to lay off the criticism of Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. In a charm offensive to encourage Thais to think “the PM is cool, so just chill out”, critics say the PR campaign has across as “aggressive and pompous”.

The PR campaign for PM Prayut is called “Uncle Tu, 7 years. So, what’s wrong?” Uncle Tu is the endearing nickname supporters gave to PM Prayut, and the PMOC is calling on that warm fuzzy adoration in hopes of calming vocal critics of his grip on power in Thailand.

The plan was to show Thailand all the wonderful things PM Prayut has done and how Thailand has benefitted under his 7 years of leadership. The PMOC is focusing on many of the development projects that Prayut has backed and pushed for while holding the top position in Thai politics.

Some accomplishments of PM Prayut the campaign is highlighting include expanding electric rail services and developing regional airports, as well as improving marine transport on Thailands waterways. The PMOC also points to improvements in the quality of life in Bangkok and other urban communities throughout the country, including the Pracharat housing project in Din Daeng district.

The PMOC had previously released a list of 15 reform areas in defence of the military rule in the 7 years since the coup. That list included the above, as well as improvement in transportation, digital technology infrastructure, low-income welfare, pension reform, universal healthcare, education, agriculture, water resources, landowner laws, flooding and traffic in Bangkok, and their original successful handling of Covid-19, though opinion on that has changed since the third wave outbreak.

The Uncle Tu, 7 years campaign was launched on the PMOC’s Facebook with flattering photos of PM Prayut at related project functions. But there was plenty of critical response as well, mostly pointing out that 7 years is just too long for the leader of the 2014 military coup to retain power without passing it on.

In the March 2019 general election General Chan-o-cha did not stand for election as an MP but was nominated to the position by the hand-picked 250 Senators.

SOURCE:Bangkok Post

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

American expats to US government: give us vaccines!

Published

23 hours ago

on

Thursday, June 3, 2021

By

With the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, a collection of high-profile American expats living in Thailand released an open letter asking for Covid-19 vaccines. The letter pled with the US government to include arrangements to guarantee vaccines to all US expats in the kingdom.

“Don’t abandon us! The US continues to have a growing vaccine surplus, yet many Americans abroad are still without access to vaccines and their lives are at risk.”

The letter is a collaboration between Democrats Abroad Thailand chair Paul Risley, Republicans Overseas Asia vice president Tony Rodriguez, American Women’s Club of Thailand president Ambreen Miraly, and Veterans of Foreign Wars commander Carl Manchester. The groups are advocating for vaccines for expats who are struggling to get access during Thailand’s slow rollout. While only 3.5% of people in Thailand have been vaccinated, more than half the people in the US have received 1 jab and 40% have been fully vaccinated.

Surmising that talks between PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Secretary Sherman would include plenty of discussion of the US helping Thailand with procuring vaccines, the letter pushed to include an allotment for American citizens as part of the agreement. The US pledged US $30 million in Covid-19 vaccine aid and cited its surplus of vaccines and intention to distribute them to countries struggling to inoculate their population.

The letter observed that as China supplies a majority of vaccines to Thailand, they included in their recent donation a provision guaranteeing Chinese citizens access to be vaccinated. The American groups urge a similar clause in aid from the United States. They made a point that the US government charges taxes to its citizens, even when they live abroad, a policy different from almost every other country in the world and as such deserve access to the taxpayer-funded vaccines all other Americans are receiving.

On the Democrats Abroad website, an article urges Americans to use the #TaxedButNotVaxxed hashtag on social media and includes a form letter to send to government representatives. The letter acknowledges President Biden’s frequent words about all Americans working together and getting vaccinated, and highlights vaccines made available to US State Department staff worldwide, veterans in Manila, and plans to vaccinate South Korean soldiers.

The letter asks for vaccines for all of the 9 million Americans living overseas and asks that US vaccine surplus donations to countries should include vaccines for US citizens. The article quoted Joe Biden in a recent speech where he stressed that all Americans around the world are dealing with Covid-19 together.

“Let’s remember, we’re all Americans. Let’s remember that we are all in this together…And we have to take this pandemic, tackle it not just here, but overseas as well to truly be safe in the long run.”

For more discussion and insight into the American expats’ struggle for help getting vaccinated, check out today’s episode of Good Morning Thailand where Tim and Bill discuss the matter with their guest Peter from Democrats Aboard.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Politics

US Deputy Secretary of State pledges Covid-19 aid

Published

23 hours ago

on

Thursday, June 3, 2021

By

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha met with United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman yesterday
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha met with United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman yesterday to discuss the Covid-19 vaccine situation. The US representative acknowledged Thailand’s struggle to procure and distribute vaccines to everyone in the country, observing that many countries are grappling with similar issues.
She declared that the US has been pursuing a policy of procuring excess supplies of Covid-19 vaccines in order to aid other countries to get their citizens vaccinated and begin the road to recovery. The US, once the centre of the Covid-19 pandemic has been vaccinating its population at breakneck speed. 50% of the country has now received at least one jab while 40% are fully vaccinated with the country having administered over 296 million vaccines. A group of American expats urged Sherman to earmark vaccines for expats them in any donations.
A fair amount of the meeting was diplomatic back-patting, as PM Prayut offered congratulations for Sherman for her recent appointment to the Deputy Secretary of State position and asked her to pass on the same to Joe Biden on his presidential victory. He stated that the people of Thailand watch American politics and look forward to strengthening the long-standing friendly relationship between the 2 countries.
The US has had positive relations with Thailand for 188 years, with strong cooperation in security and economy. The US Deputy Secretary of State thanked PM Prayut for his reception and spoke kindly of the long-term partnership between the 2 countries after PM Prayut praised her experience and expertise and expressed hope for further growth together.
The meeting was a success, and PM Prayut thanked Sherman for the support and declared Thailand willing and thankful to receive Covid-19 aid from the US to help procure vaccines and fight the pandemic.
The US Embassy in Bangkok released a statement on Sherman’s visit and meetings with PM Prayut, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, and international organisations. The statement reconfirmed the support of the US in Covid-19 aid to Thailand, pledging US $30 million in assistance.
The Embassy also mentioned that the US Deputy Secretary of State discussed the crisis in Myanmar, highlighting the importance of democracy, fundamental freedoms, freedom of expression, and human rights. In her meeting with non-governmental international organisations, she discussed humanitarian aid to the Burmese people and called for an end to violence and a return to democracy from the military junta.

 

Politics

PM moved vaccine funds from Health Ministry to Central Fund in case of “urgent need”

Published

1 day ago

on

Thursday, June 3, 2021

By

PHOTO: Twitter/Sunai

The PM has been re-jigging the government coffers, saying he transferred funding for Covid-19 vaccines from the Health Ministry to the Central Fund – in case of urgent need. Prayut Chan-o-cha was addressing MPs yesterday, the last day of a 3-day debate on the 3.1-trillion-baht national budget for 2022. In particular, the PM was responding to criticism from the coalition’s Bhumjaithai Party, with a number of MPs accusing him of diverting funds from the Health Ministry.

According to a Thai PBS World report, the PM says nobody, including himself, has any idea when the pandemic will end, or how much money will be needed to fight it. He says the situation calls for vaccine funding to be moved to the Central Fund, adding that with vaccine funding coming from both borrowing and the Central Fund, the money is readily available when there is an urgent need. He adds that the spending of Central Fund resources is subject to tight controls.

The cuts to the Health Ministry’s budget were the source of much debate yesterday, with 1 MP from the Bhumjaithai Party, calling on party leader and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, to withdraw the party from the coalition. Anutin has responded by saying it was all a misunderstanding and that funds have already been set aside for his ministry to continue fighting the pandemic. Meanwhile, the PM says he has no issues with Anutin and that they are in touch regularly given the Covid-19 crisis.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

