Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US President Biden pledges vaccines donation, 25 million to start
The UN-backed COVAX program, to help supply vaccines around the world, got a boost today as US President Biden vowed that America will donate 25 million vaccines to start. The donation would make up nearly 25% of all vaccines procured through the COVAX program to date. The UN effort seeks to bulk up vaccine supplies in Asia, Africa, and South and Central America, as the US has vaccinated a majority of its citizens and is growing a surplus of jabs.
President Biden has stated that by the end of June the US intends to donate 80 million vaccines, a huge boon while the World Health Organisation expresses concerns for a surge in Covid-19 in Africa and the near halt of vaccine arrival. The US will keep 25% of its surplus as an emergency reserve for America and its allies and partners.
The US National Security advisor stated that the United States will control where vaccines donated to the COVAX programme will be allocated. More than 7 million vaccines are earmarked for Asia in the first disbursement, with about 5 million going to Africa and about 6 million to South and Central America as well. 6 million more vaccines we’ll go to allies and partners like UN front line workers, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Israel’s West Bank and Gaza, Egypt, Jordan, Haiti, India, Iraq, Jordan, Kosovo, and Yemen.
President Biden has expressed the belief that Americans are still at risk as long as Covid-19 exist in the world, and so the US donation of vaccines abroad is part of a global well being. The National Security advisor furthered this sentiment by stressing that the vaccine donations are given without any obligation or expectation, implying that other nations had not been as altruistic.
“We’re not seeking to extract concessions, we’re not extorting, we’re not imposing conditions the way that other countries who are providing doses are doing.”
The donated vaccines are set for shipment as quickly as logistics can be worked out. Mexico and Canada have already received 4.5 million vaccines from the US, and plans were announced to vaccinate 550,000 South Korean troops serving with American Military in Korea.
While the US Deputy Secretary of State visited Thailand to assure a donation of vaccines, American expats begged in an open letter for the donation to come with a guarantee of inoculation for Americans abroad who pay US taxes which pay for the vaccines but have often not had access to get vaccinated themselves.
The US has already committed over US $4 billion to COVAX but right now quick access to vaccines is needed more than money. Poor countries have been unable to secure vaccine supplies that are quickly snatched up by more wealthy nations. In the United States, surpluses grow while 63% of adults have had at least one jab and vaccine demand is shrinking.
Part of this donation of vaccines may be righting a former wrong, as the US originally made deals with Pfizer and Moderna controlling their production as part of their purchase terms, blocking exports earlier in the vaccine rollout. the first 25 million donated vaccines will come from stockpiles of these & Johnson & Johnson vaccine. President Biden also committed the donating 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines that were manufactured in the US but not approved for use in the US yet.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
Bangkok
Chulabhorn Royal Academy receives no vaccines from government, postpones first doses
Bangkok’s Chulabhorn Royal Academy says it has to postpone its planned administration of first doses as the Thai government has not allocated it any supplies of the AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines. The academy, which is sponsored by Princess Chulabhorn, sister of His Majesty, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, says the administration of first doses will be stopped from June 14. However, those with appointments for a follow-up dose will receive the second as planned.
The academy says anyone considered at high risk of serious illness from Covid-19 should register at a central vaccination centre as soon as possible. The development comes as a number of Thai provinces are also forced to postpone their vaccine rollouts after receiving fewer doses than expected from the Public Health Ministry. Several provinces with low infection rates have had their allocation cut in favour of provinces facing serious outbreaks and those participating in tourism pilot projects, like Phuket.
Last week, the CRA announced that it would import “alternative vaccines” to supplement the government’s rollout. The decree authorising the academy to import doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine was signed by Princess Chulabhorn, and allegedly came as a surprise to the government, with the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul saying he knew nothing about it.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 vaccination to be delayed in provinces with low infection rates
Several Thai provinces with low infection rates have had to delay their Covid-19 vaccine rollout after receiving fewer doses than expected. The Bangkok Post reports that the Public Health Ministry has cut the vaccine allocation of provinces that have reported substantially lower infection rates.
However, Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Health Ministry says 2 million doses of both Sinovac and the AstraZeneca vaccine are being distributed and that all provinces will receive some by Monday. Provinces with serious outbreaks are being prioritised, along with provinces included in tourism promotion.
In the north-eastern province of Udon Thani, one hospital doctor says 246,000 elderly people and others with underlying medical conditions have had their vaccination appointments postponed until further notice. Dr Phatcharin Klinphayom says inoculation was expected to take place between Monday and Wednesday of next week.
She says the province has only received 3,600 AstraZeneca doses, with over 1.1 million residents registered and holding confirmed appointments. However, she adds that appointments for those due to receive their second dose of Sinovac are still going ahead. Meanwhile, around 300 healthcare volunteers who were expecting their first vaccine doses today have had their appointments postponed.
The vaccine rollout in the northern province of Lampang has also been called off, with officials saying the number of vaccine doses received is insufficient. Lampang has the second highest number of people registered for vaccination in the country.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Prakan inmates getting vaccinated
Samut Prakan, the province that sits just below Bangkok and on the upper lip of the Gulf of Thailand, has started to vaccine its local inmates at the Samut Prakan Central prison.
Further, by next week, the minister of justice, Justice Somsak Thepsutin, has announced all “white correctional facilities” will get vaccines. Justice Somsak says that they are working towards reducing “congestion”.
Justice Somsak oversaw the start of vaccinations at Samut Prakan Central Prison, which is deemed a “white prison” and has not reported any Covid-19 infections. The vaccination program leaders are optimistic they can vaccinate 1,800 people a day and concluding when all 6,515 people that “use” the prison are vaccinated.
The vaccination program was established after over a dozen prisons in the Land of Smiles reported they had Covid outbreaks. Justice Somsak said that the Director General of the Department of Corrections has been told to “reorganize” the correctional facilities so inmates can be spaced further apart.
It remains to be seen if part of “reorganizing” to reduce “congestion”, vaguely coded language that suggests overcrowding, will include releasing any prisoners on special parole.
SOURCE: NNT
John_2
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1:38 pm
Running out of suckers to take the death jab so starts spreading it round the rest of the world.
Just say:
NO to untested experimental biologicals
NO to Synthetic Pathogens
NO to HIV gene inserts
NO to open spike proteins that bond to the ACE2 receptors which will cause heart/ pulmonary disease.
David Ambrosia
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2:19 pm
Another ignorant comment. Research on the impact of vaccines are well documented over the past 1,5 years. Plus decades of history of success outcomes on difteria, polio, hepatitis and many other diseases thanks to vaccination. Please don’t spread misinformation and stupidity.
Slugger
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1:45 pm
They’ve done nothing yet. A big fat zero.
“We’re not seeking to extract concessions, we’re not extorting, we’re not imposing conditions the way that other countries who are providing doses are doing.”
A likely story. Pigs may fly.