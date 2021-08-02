Connect with us

Thailand

Phang Nga reopening and “Phuket Sandbox” island hop extensions postponed

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo by Olivier Bergeron for Unsplash

The Phang Nga’s reopening to travellers from overseas has been postponed until August 15, and the “7+7 Island Hopping” extension to the “Phuket Sandbox,” which includes a sealed route to Phang Nga, has been postponed indefinitely.

The province’s reopening to foreign tourists under the “Phang Nga Prompt” campaign was initially set for August 1, but the scheme has not yet been approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The move comes with the tightening of disease control measures both locally and nationwide. Both Phuket and Phang Nga, are closing borders to the general public, with the exception of emergency vehicles and those delivering medicine or other essential supplies. A spokesperson for the CCSA said, “entry to the province by land, air and sea domestically is prohibited.”

The “Phang Nga Prompt” travel scheme also is part of the “7+7 Island Hopping” extension to the “Phuket Sandbox,” allowing travellers from overseas who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter Phuket and travel to approved islands in Phang Nga, Surat Thani and Krabi after their first 7 days. Travellers would need to test negative for Covid-19 before going to other islands.

The islands include Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao in Surat Thani province; Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay Beach in Krabi province, and Khao Lak, Koh Yao Noi and Koh Yao Yai in Phang Nga province.

Phang Nga governor Jamroen Thippayaphongthada announced on Friday that the reopening scheme had been postponed, adding that other factors in the delayed reopening are that the province’s “integration with the Mor Chana contact tracing platform is not yet complete” and that new Covid-19 clusters have been reported in the past week. The governor says officials need more time to “publicise disease control measures to the locals at the community level.” 19 Covid-19 cases were reported in Phang Nga today, 4 on yesterday and 41 on Saturday.

Local officials had earlier estimated that the reopening scheme would draw in 20,000 tourists to the province within the first month and generated more than 2.6 billion baht.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Dedinbed
2021-08-02 19:41
50 minutes ago, Thaiger said: the “7+7 Island Hopping” extension to the “Phuket Sandbox,” which includes a sealed route to Phang Nga, has been postponed indefinitely Any frogs who'd booked into sandbox are gonna be hopping mad about this ..…
Thaiger

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand53 mins ago

Phang Nga reopening and “Phuket Sandbox” island hop extensions postponed
Best of1 hour ago

Bangkok’s 5 best SHA Plus Certified hotels
Best of2 hours ago

Top 5 steakhouses in Phuket

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Bangkok Train Market official says they will reopen
Thailand2 hours ago

August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Thailand2 hours ago

300 beds added to Phuket’s second field hospital
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

The Thaiger launches the ‘I Am Strong’ campaign
Indonesia3 hours ago

Earthquake hits Papua, Indonesia
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | More Dark red zones, ‘coup rumour’ quashed | August 2
Thailand3 hours ago

Man arrested for allegedly robbing 7-Eleven stores in Bangkok to pay off gambling debt
Thailand4 hours ago

Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Crime4 hours ago

Teenagers arrested for allegedly running underage prostitution racket
Thailand5 hours ago

PM’s daughters get letter asking them to tell their father to resign
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 17,970 new cases, provincial totals
News6 hours ago

Police bust gambling operations in Bangkok and Kamphaeng Phet
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending