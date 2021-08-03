Phuket tourism sector calls for island to be “green-listed” for foreign tourists – VIDEO

The executive chairman of the Banyan Tree Group is calling for Phuket to be given “green” status, promoting the island as a safe haven for foreign tourists. Singaporean KP Ho was addressing the Phuket Sandbox Summit via video-conference when he called on European airlines, business leaders, and officials to differentiate the southern island from the rest of Thailand.

According to Ho, Phuket could potentially lead the recovery of global tourism, even while places like Bangkok and another 27 provinces find themselves in the grip of a Covid-19 crisis. TTR Weekly reports that Ho has described the Phuket sandbox programme as the example that other places can follow. However, he adds that in order for the programme to be a success, foreign governments need to recognise Phuket as a safe destination, separate to the rest of the Kingdom.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the agency supports the suggestion.

“We are trying to propose Phuket to the UK government to be on the green list of destinations, even though Thailand is on the amber list. We are optimistic about the Phuket Sandbox. Phuket is safe, and we will never compromise anyone’s safety.”

The Phuket sandbox has been running since July 1, allowing fully vaccinated foreign tourists to visit the island without quarantine, although they are required to stay in approved hotels and spend 14 days on the island before they can travel elsewhere in the country.

As of today, tough restrictions for domestic travellers wishing to enter Phuket come into force, with a ban on almost all arrivals from elsewhere in the country, with the exception of drivers delivering essential goods and people flying out of Phuket airport. However, sandbox arrivals are not affected.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

