Jet-ski operator arrested for helmet attack in Phuket

Man arrested in Thalang after road rage incident, found to be under influence of alcohol and meth

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner10 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
58 1 minute read
Jet-ski operator arrested for helmet attack in Phuket
Screenshot from the video depicting the attack | Photo via Phuket News

In Phuket, a jet-ski rental operator has been detained following an altercation involving an elderly three-wheeler driver, during which the suspect used a helmet as an attack weapon in Thalang yesterday, May 25.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.30am and was caught on video, which gained traction on social media. The footage shows the 45 year old, identified as Wisan Ketruangruang from Chachoengsao province, striking the elderly man with a helmet on Thepkrasattri Road near Mae Sompong Market in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn.

According to the police, the altercation began when the two men cut each other off while driving, prompting the violent response from Wisan.

By 2pm, Thalang police had Wisan in custody, arresting him in front of a flower shop near Keha Eua Athon housing estate, not far from where the incident took place. After his arrest, he was taken to Thalang Police Station, where he underwent an alcohol test, revealing a blood alcohol concentration of 96 milligrams percent.

Related Articles

A urine test conducted at Thalang Hospital also showed positive results for Category 1 narcotics, including methamphetamine.

Wisan faces several charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and the illegal use of methamphetamine, reported Phuket News.

Police have yet to locate the elderly three-wheeler driver involved in the incident and are urging the victim or any witnesses to come forward as their investigation continues.

Jet-ski operator arrested for helmet attack in Phuket | News by Thaiger
Attacker arrested | Photo via Thalang Police/Phuket News

In related road rage news, a Thai motorcyclist claims a hatchback driver deliberately rammed him on May 22, allegedly in a fit of anger because the rider briefly stopped at a zebra crossing. The 24 year old victim sought help from the non-profit organisation after reportedly being told by Bang Khen Police to collect his own evidence.

The motorcyclist stated the incident occurred at 6.50pm on Lat Pla Khao Road when he slowed for an elderly woman to cross. He noted the hatchback behind him honked and its driver appeared agitated, but he continued his journey before the alleged collision.

Latest Thailand News
Coyote dancers arrested for convenience store theft in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Coyote dancers arrested for convenience store theft in Samut Prakan

10 seconds ago
Jet-ski operator arrested for helmet attack in Phuket Phuket News

Jet-ski operator arrested for helmet attack in Phuket

10 minutes ago
PM attends 46th ASEAN Summit, calls for deeper cooperation Thailand News

PM attends 46th ASEAN Summit, calls for deeper cooperation

22 minutes ago
Thailand tightens checks on frozen durian imports to boost safety Thailand News

Thailand tightens checks on frozen durian imports to boost safety

43 minutes ago
Pattaya transwoman strikes Indian tourist after alleged theft Pattaya News

Pattaya transwoman strikes Indian tourist after alleged theft

1 hour ago
Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives Thailand News

Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives

1 hour ago
Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips Thailand News

Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips

2 hours ago
From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam Bangkok News

From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam

2 hours ago
Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities Thailand News

Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Pattaya overpass Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Pattaya overpass

3 hours ago
Koh Samui faces overtourism crisis as locals retreat from paradise Koh Samui Travel

Koh Samui faces overtourism crisis as locals retreat from paradise

3 hours ago
2 British tourists expose Chiang Mai monk for inappropriate kissing Thailand News

2 British tourists expose Chiang Mai monk for inappropriate kissing

3 hours ago
Bangkok shakes hands with Google to launch AI traffic project Bangkok News

Bangkok shakes hands with Google to launch AI traffic project

4 hours ago
11 tonnes of smuggled avocados seized in Thailand&#8217;s Pathum Thani market Crime News

11 tonnes of smuggled avocados seized in Thailand’s Pathum Thani market

4 hours ago
Cannabis lab fire erupts in Pattaya shop Pattaya News

Cannabis lab fire erupts in Pattaya shop

4 hours ago
Fatal motorcycle taxi driver stabbing in Bangkok&#8217;s Khlong Toei Bangkok News

Fatal motorcycle taxi driver stabbing in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei

4 hours ago
Muay Thai coaches in Japan certified for soft power initiative Thailand News

Muay Thai coaches in Japan certified for soft power initiative

5 hours ago
Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan Road deaths

Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan

5 hours ago
Chinese tourist stabbed in drunken altercation at Pattaya restaurant Pattaya News

Chinese tourist stabbed in drunken altercation at Pattaya restaurant

6 hours ago
Myanmar man&#8217;s body found after tragic Phuket fishing accident Phuket News

Myanmar man’s body found after tragic Phuket fishing accident

6 hours ago
Bangkok driver rams into motorcyclist for stopping at zebra crossing Bangkok News

Bangkok driver rams into motorcyclist for stopping at zebra crossing

6 hours ago
Saleswoman&#8217;s false robbery claim leads to legal trouble in Pattaya Pattaya News

Saleswoman’s false robbery claim leads to legal trouble in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Former Thai protest leaders unite against PM&#8217;s father&#8217;s influence Thailand News

Former Thai protest leaders unite against PM’s father’s influence

6 hours ago
Chon Buri police seize 1,600 tonnes of illegal e-waste in raid Crime News

Chon Buri police seize 1,600 tonnes of illegal e-waste in raid

6 hours ago
Thailand integrates AI to transform tourism sector Phuket News

Thailand integrates AI to transform tourism sector

7 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner10 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Drugged soldier attacks nephew with machete in Trang Province

Drugged soldier attacks nephew with machete in Trang Province

1 day ago
Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives

Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives

1 day ago
Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate

Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate

1 day ago
Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads

Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x