Jet-ski operator arrested for helmet attack in Phuket

In Phuket, a jet-ski rental operator has been detained following an altercation involving an elderly three-wheeler driver, during which the suspect used a helmet as an attack weapon in Thalang yesterday, May 25.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.30am and was caught on video, which gained traction on social media. The footage shows the 45 year old, identified as Wisan Ketruangruang from Chachoengsao province, striking the elderly man with a helmet on Thepkrasattri Road near Mae Sompong Market in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn.

According to the police, the altercation began when the two men cut each other off while driving, prompting the violent response from Wisan.

By 2pm, Thalang police had Wisan in custody, arresting him in front of a flower shop near Keha Eua Athon housing estate, not far from where the incident took place. After his arrest, he was taken to Thalang Police Station, where he underwent an alcohol test, revealing a blood alcohol concentration of 96 milligrams percent.

A urine test conducted at Thalang Hospital also showed positive results for Category 1 narcotics, including methamphetamine.

Wisan faces several charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and the illegal use of methamphetamine, reported Phuket News.

Police have yet to locate the elderly three-wheeler driver involved in the incident and are urging the victim or any witnesses to come forward as their investigation continues.

In related road rage news, a Thai motorcyclist claims a hatchback driver deliberately rammed him on May 22, allegedly in a fit of anger because the rider briefly stopped at a zebra crossing. The 24 year old victim sought help from the non-profit organisation after reportedly being told by Bang Khen Police to collect his own evidence.

The motorcyclist stated the incident occurred at 6.50pm on Lat Pla Khao Road when he slowed for an elderly woman to cross. He noted the hatchback behind him honked and its driver appeared agitated, but he continued his journey before the alleged collision.