PM attends 46th ASEAN Summit, calls for deeper cooperation

46th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra joined fellow ASEAN leaders at the 46th ASEAN Summit yesterday, May 25, hosted at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Malaysia.

The summit, held under the theme Inclusive Participation and Sustainability, brought together leaders from nine ASEAN member states, including Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand.

The Prime Minister of Timor-Leste also attended as an observer, along with ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed the leaders and opened the conference after a group photo session.

During the summit, discussions centred on strengthening the ASEAN Community in response to global uncertainty and enhancing relations with external partners.

Paetongtarn noted that the world is shifting towards unilateralism and away from multilateral cooperation. She cited the US’s tariff policies as a major disruptor of global trade dynamics, impacting ASEAN’s economy. She stressed that ASEAN must revisit its strategies to build collective resilience.

Stronger bonds needed

She called for an integrated regional supply chain and deeper economic cooperation to keep ASEAN competitive. The Thai premier also highlighted the need to fully utilise existing free trade agreements (FTAs), explore new ones, and empower MSMEs to better face future challenges.

Photo via Paetongtarn Shinawatra/Facebook

Paetongtarn reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to a fair, transparent, and rules-based multilateral trading system. She said Thailand is accelerating efforts to complete the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) by 2025, calling it a critical step in unlocking ASEAN’s next wave of economic growth.

To achieve meaningful regional integration, she urged constructive and inclusive dialogues within and beyond ASEAN, with a focus on shared problem-solving and strengthening centrality.

She also underscored the need to improve the quality of life for ASEAN citizens by prioritising human security, especially health, food security, and transnational crime. She cited issues such as drug trafficking, online scams, haze pollution, and natural disasters like the recent Myanmar earthquake as urgent reminders that protecting people cannot be delayed.

Additionally, the Bangkok-born PM encouraged cooperation in tourism, cross-border infrastructure, and cultural heritage promotion. She stressed policies for a sustainable future as laid out in the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, which focuses on green finance, climate action, clean energy, and digital transformation.

The summit concluded with the adoption of nine outcome documents, including:

  • Kuala Lumpur Declaration on the 10th Anniversary of the ASEAN Community
  • ASEAN 2045 Declaration: Our Shared Future
  • ASEAN Community Vision 2045
  • ASEAN Political-Security Community Strategic Plan
  • ASEAN Economic Community Strategic Plan
  • ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Strategic Plan
  • ASEAN Connectivity Strategic Plan
  • ASEAN Creative Economy Sustainability Framework
  • ASEAN Declaration on Commitment to Drug Security and Self-Reliance
Photo via Paetongtarn Shinawatra/Facebook

Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles.

