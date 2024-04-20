Thai woman found dead at Phuket’s Kalim seaside

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

A tragic event unfolded in Phuket yesterday afternoon as a 23 year old Thai woman from the Isaan region lost her life by drowning. The unfortunate incident took place on the seaside rocks in Kalim, a northernmost part of Patong.

The Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation of Patong branch received a call at around 5.40pm. The foundation’s rescue workers promptly responded, rushing the woman to Patong Hospital.

The woman was sadly unresponsive during her transfer to the hospital, showing no signs of breathing and without a pulse, as outlined in the report issued by Kusoldharm Patong at around 10pm yesterday.

By morning, Patong Police Station confirmed the woman’s death. In their report which cites the time of the incident as 6.10pm, they identified the victim as 23 year old Chananchida Wisetwongsa. The report also confirmed that Chananchida was a transgender individual.

The incident reportedly occurred on the rocks located opposite the Diamond Cliff Beach Resort Hotel in Kalim. Investigators believe that strong sea waves are likely to have swept Chananchida into the water, causing the fatal drowning.

An autopsy was subsequently performed by medical professionals at Patong Hospital to determine the cause of death, which was confirmed as suffocation from drowning, reported Phuket News.

The circumstances surrounding this tragic event highlight the need for safety measures when visiting such dangerous areas.

In related news, tragedy struck a family during the joyous period of Songkran, as a 22 year old army private who was returning home for the festivities drowned in a reservoir in Nakhon Ratchasima. The incident occurred last Friday, April 12 at approximately 3.50pm, when the young man, visiting his girlfriend’s family, decided to cool off from the heat by swimming across the Huay Yang reservoir in Pak Thong Chai district.

In other news, tragedy struck in Samut Prakan when a 63 year old man from Buriram was found drowned in a water pit near a local road in the early hours of Thursday.