Illegal Chinese workers busted in Phuket construction raid

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Thursday, March 6, 2025
149 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Thalang police arrested four Chinese nationals caught working illegally at a construction site in Thepkrasattri, Phuket, after a dramatic raid on the premises.

Acting on a tip-off received on Monday, March 3, officers stormed a warehouse in Village 9, Thepkrasattri, yesterday morning, March 5.

Upon arrival, they found the warehouse door open, with the sounds of construction echoing from inside. Investigating further, officers discovered four Chinese men actively working on-site without the required permits.

The men were identified as 33 year old Minggui Yang, 45 year old Yongdong Deng, 44 year old Zuo Tang, and 37 year old Xiaohui Xiang, who also went by the name Xiaohui Zhang. Police revealed that they had been living on-site while carrying out illegal work for an interior design business under construction.

Officers wasted no time in detaining all four suspects and transferring them to Thalang Police Station for further questioning.

Tang was charged with illegally working as a construction supervisor, while the other three were charged with working illegally as construction labourers. In addition, all four were hit with charges of illegal entry and overstaying in the country.

Despite facing serious legal action, the suspects denied all allegations and refused to disclose any information about their employer. Police have now turned their attention to identifying those responsible for hiring them.

As part of the investigation, they have summoned the building owner, identified as 51 year old Peerakarn Wechakul, for questioning.

According to police reports, Peerakarn had leased the building for an interior design business.

Legal proceedings against the suspects are ongoing, with police planning to expand their probe into potential employer violations.

Officials have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on illegal foreign labour and ensuring businesses adhere to immigration and labour laws, reported Phuket News.

This latest raid highlights the ongoing issue of undocumented foreign workers in Thailand, with police determined to hold employers accountable for exploiting illegal labour.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

