Luxury Mini Cooper goes up in flames on Bangkok street

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, March 6, 2025
135 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of Matichon

A luxury Mini Cooper was destroyed after bursting into flames near Soi Thonglor 20 in Bangkok’s Watthana district this morning.

The shocking fire erupted in front of Kasikorn Bank’s Sukhumvit 55 branch, leaving bystanders scrambling to contain the blaze.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sitthichai Jumprom of Thonglor Police Station received a report of the fire at 10.40am, today, March 6, and rushed to the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing thick smoke billowing from the parked vehicle before flames quickly engulfed it.

Bank employees attempted to extinguish the fire using handheld extinguishers but the flames raged on. Moments later, staff from the Watthana District Office arrived with a water truck and battled the inferno for 15 minutes before finally bringing it under control. Despite their efforts, the Mini Cooper was completely burned.

The car owner told police he had driven from his home on Sukhumvit 23 to visit a barbershop near the scene. After parking his vehicle on the roadside, he walked to his appointment, unaware of the disaster unfolding outside.

“I was getting my haircut when I suddenly heard someone shouting about a car on fire. I rushed out and saw my Mini Cooper already engulfed in flames. I had no idea what to do.”

According to the owner, the car had been rarely used in recent months. He had decided to take it out for a drive that day, planning only to get a haircut before heading to another appointment.

Police are now investigating the cause of the fire and assessing potential damage to government property.

Officers from Thonglor Police Station are questioning the vehicle owner and awaiting technical reports to determine whether a mechanical failure or another factor triggered the sudden blaze, reported Matichon.

The dramatic incident has raised concerns over vehicle safety, with officials urging drivers to conduct regular maintenance checks to prevent similar occurrences.

