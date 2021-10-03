Connect with us

Phuket

Floods bring higher prices on vegetables to Vegetarian Festival

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Prices on vegetables surge before the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. (via Temple of Thai)

The world-famous Phuket Vegetarian Festival is set to begin on Wednesday, but aside from Covid-19, the flooding in Thailand has also proved to be damaging the upcoming festivities by driving up the cost and scarcity of vegetables. The heavy rains from tropical storm Dianmu have damaged many crops including vegetables in the central, north, and northeastern regions. Plus floods have wiped out roads, and halted train services, further complicating the availability of vegetables.

The festival was already expected to be somewhat milder due to the pandemic raising concerns about safety with large crowds coming out to celebrate. But now many vegetables that are typically featured during the festival have increased costs by 10 to 20 baht per kilogramme, causing difficulty for vendors in general, and especially for the festival.

Before the festival, produce vendors are already reporting that their sales are suffering from the combination of the floods increasing the cost of their products while Covid-19 has left many with less available money the purchase their vegetables. Vegetables such as kale, morning glory, eggplant, and celery have all seen it increase in cost, driving away potential buyers.

Festival participants are already getting ready though for the event, which draws many people to the shrines and temples in the area. Shrines and everything associated with them including amulets, lanterns, and even all the cooking utensils and equipment and tables are all being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

During the festival, health and safety measures will be strictly enforced. Even the traditional procession of monks that conduct a walking parade through the city will now instead be carried out as a procession of cars with the monks inside. And visitors to shrines will have to do temperature checks and will be required to wear face masks at all times.

Some shrines are even restricting entry to only those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Jui Tui Shrine in Mueang district on Ranong Road is one of those cautious locations. It is known as the largest shrine in Phuket and traditionally draws huge crowds even before the festival begins in preparation. This year though the shrine is taking Covid-19 very seriously and has banned stalls on the streets nearest gates and has generally hampered any crowd gathering activities.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-03 17:01
Kind of corny anyway, nothing to celerybrate, I beet they don't even have chives regal.
image
gummy
2021-10-03 17:02
Just now, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Kind of corny anyway, nothing to celerybrate, I beet they don't even have chives regal. And that's shallot
image
AlexPTY
2021-10-03 17:14
Just got Aussie beef from my butcher, who needs freakin' vegetables
image
gummy
2021-10-03 17:23
8 minutes ago, AlexPTY said: Just got Aussie beef from my butcher, who needs freakin' vegetables Exactly as there are enough "vegetables" in the government.
image
Jason
2021-10-03 19:13
This is to be expected after the amount of rainfall. Supply and demand.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Trending