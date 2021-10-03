Connect with us

Thailand

Army to cut spending on foreign weapons, buy domestic instead

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: The army aims to reduce spending on foreign weapons purchasing.

The army is recognizing that, with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, they shouldn’t be spending massive money to obtain weapons from abroad. Instead, they will look for domestic sourcing for the weapons they purchase and spend on maintaining what they have already.

The chief of staff for the army acknowledged that it is reconsidering its spending since much of the budget this year went to efforts to contain Covid-19 spread. For the coming fiscal year, the army budget decreased 8 billion baht to 97.8 billion, falling short of the 112 billion that had been requested for funding.

New plans for the spending budget calls for cancellation or at least reduction of high-priced weapon purchases from abroad and will instead focus on purchasing local products. The army will prioritise equipment and weapons maintenance in order to prolong the life of what they already possesses and avoid having to buy new equipment.

The army has a 3-year development plan that launched one year ago and is active until October of 2023 and the chief of staff discussed the army’s performance and spending at the close of the 2021 fiscal year September 30. He said that the army spent a year attempting to continue security, peace, and order in Thailand and abroad while working to minimize damage from the continuing global pandemic and natural disasters such as the flooding that has rocked Thailand in recent weeks.

The army diverted militaristic spending in order to support pandemic control efforts and also to try to stimulate the ailing economy suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic. They say, going forward, spending will prioritise equipment maintenance to prolong its life as well as the welfare of army personnel.

Measures are also being enacted to support junior officers in order to advance their military careers as well as protect them from unfair treatment. The army will also attempt to lure more civilians into volunteer service in place of military personnel.

The navy and air force have also delayed purchasing and focused on maintenance of the equipment they already have after a reduction of funding to divert money to Covid-19 relief. The air force is decommissioning several F-16 ADF aircraft and merging two squadrons together, while the navy has reportedly put a hold on the purchase of any new vessels following backlash over plans to spend 22.5 billion baht on a submarine.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Stonker
2021-10-03 20:08
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: The army will also attempt to lure more civilians into volunteer service in place of military personnel Not quite what Google re-write should have said, which was to replace conscripts with volunteers and to civilianise…
image
Stonker
2021-10-03 20:11
Just now, Rookiescot said: Well it does seem to be the vehicle of choice for many terrorist/extremist groups around the world so yeah you might be onto something there 😄. ... and many armies that used to have Land Rovers, Humvees,…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-10-03 21:59
So maybe Carabao needs to make a revised new song called- Assembled in Thailand.
image
HolyCowCm
2021-10-03 22:09
It does make one think if the well has been siphoned near dry and the smoke screen is to say they are using sincere discretion protecting the people’s money.
image
Bob20
2021-10-03 22:10
Just now, HolyCowCm said: It does make one think if the well has been siphoned near dry and the smoke screen is to say they are using sincere discretion protecting the people’s money. Don't give them ideas, they may replenish…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime3 hours ago

Son of Gordon rape victim rebukes police for reenactment cancellation
Phuket3 hours ago

Sri Panwa resort face punishment for illegally acquired land
Phuket3 hours ago

NACC: Trisara resort faces illegal land ownership charges

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand5 hours ago

Army to cut spending on foreign weapons, buy domestic instead
Phuket6 hours ago

Floods bring higher prices on vegetables to Vegetarian Festival
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket8 hours ago

PM Prayut eyes 1 million “high-quality tourists” in his Phuket transformation
Transport10 hours ago

Taxi hailing apps legalised, fares from 40 baht, 10,000 in Bangkok
Crime11 hours ago

American man confesses to rape and assaults, blames drug use
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Sunday Covid-19: Deaths below 100 for the 2nd day, 10,814 infections
Thailand1 day ago

3.68 million students registered to receive Pfizer vaccines
Crime1 day ago

American man arrested over rape of massuese, attack of young girl
World1 day ago

Activists call on Facebook and Twitter to follow YouTube’s lead in blocking anti-vax content
Thailand1 day ago

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial Totals
Thailand1 day ago

UPDATE: American man arrested for allegedly raping a Thai masseuse in Khon Kaen
Thailand3 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending