Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals

Today, the CCSA reported 10,814 new Covid-19 infections and Coronavirus-related deaths remained below 100 for the second day in a row with 77 deaths. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,608,569 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 11,894 recoveries, 1,233 less than yesterday.

In other Covid-19 news, 3.68 million students registered to get Pfizer vaccines that are expected to begin being administered tomorrow. Read the story here.

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 TOTALS

In provincial Covid-19 updates, today Chonburi surpassed Samut Sakhon in total infections to become the 3rd most infected province by total number (not per capita) in Thailand with nearly 90,000 total infections. Nakhon Si Thammarat also overtook Ubon Ratchathani as it nears 17,000 Covid-19 infections in total. Chanthaburi also passed Suphan Buri with 11,664 infections.

Below are the provincial Covid-19 totals by region, including where they rank out of all 77 provinces and prisons (which are counted separately and have just surpassed 70,000 infections):

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,211 🠗 370,498 2 Samut Prakan 760 🠕 111,629 4 Samut Sakhon 143 🠗 89,150 6 Nonthaburi 180 🠗 53,582 7 Pathum Thani 106 • 36,312 9 Nakhon Pathom 98 🠕 31,417 13 Ayutthaya 128 🠗 26,753 14 Saraburi 191 🠕 25,983 28 Lopburi 91 🠕 14,496 35 Suphan Buri 52 🠗 11,530 38 Nakhon Sawan 97 🠗 10,770 39 Ang Thong 30 🠗 9,995 41 Samut Songkhram 48 🠗 9,301 42 Nakhon Nayok 57 🠕 9,265 47 Phetchabun 38 🠕 8,529 50 Kamphaeng Phet 28 🠕 7,020 52 Sukhothai 14 🠗 5,386 55 Phitsanulok 26 🠗 4,937 59 Phichit 12 🠗 4,218 65 Uthai Thani 13 • 2,956 68 Sing Buri 16 🠕 2,667 71 Chai Nat 1 🠗 2,270

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 15 Nakhon Ratchasima 243 🠗 25,526 23 Ubon Ratchathani 177 🠕 16,598 24 Buriram 32 🠕 15,743 26 Surin 64 🠕 15,102 27 Sisaket 26 🠕 14,945 29 Udon Thani 208 🠗 13,522 30 Khon Kaen 176 🠗 13,104 32 Roi Et 18 🠗 11,946 40 Maha Sarakham 35 🠗 9,739 44 Chaiyaphum 46 🠗 9,075 48 Kalasin 33 🠕 7,731 49 Sakon Nakhon 21 🠗 7,179 54 Yasothon 8 🠗 5,052 56 Nakhon Phanom 6 🠗 4,804 61 Nong Bua Lamphu 27 🠕 3,794 63 Nong Khai 8 🠗 3,215 64 Loei 10 🠗 3,034 66 Amnat Charoen 5 🠗 2,793 73 Mukdahan 17 🠕 2,090 75 Bueng Kan 0 🠗 1,788

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 10 Songkhla 353 🠗 31,141 16 Narathiwat 442 🠗 25,191 17 Yala 783 🠕 24,824 18 Pattani 412 🠕 22,547 22 Nakhon Si Thammarat 378 🠗 16,693 31 Surat Thani 195 🠗 12,786 36 Phuket 178 🠕 11,246 43 Chumphon 143 🠗 9,254 45 Ranong 43 🠗 8,778 51 Trang 68 🠗 5,947 57 Krabi 100 🠗 4,678 58 Phatthalung 47 🠗 4,623 67 Phang Nga 46 🠗 2,715 74 Satun 51 🠕 2,063

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 643 🠕 89,332 8 Rayong 533 🠕 32,800 12 Chachoengsao 149 🠗 29,743 21 Prachinburi 362 🠕 16,918 33 Sa Kaeo 103 🠕 11,845 34 Chanthaburi 264 • 11,664 53 Trat 82 🠗 5,152

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 104 🠗 70,018 11 Ratchaburi 253 🠕 30,591 19 Phetchaburi 81 🠗 18,783 20 Kanchanaburi 131 🠕 17,202 25 Tak 118 🠗 15,613 37 Prachuap Khiri Khan 94 🠗 10,776

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 46 Chiang Mai 88 🠕 8,760 60 Uttaradit 9 🠗 3,914 62 Chiang Rai 13 🠗 3,635 69 Nan 0 • 2,364 70 Lampang 18 🠕 2,277 72 Lamphun 9 🠗 2,218 76 Phayao 3 🠕 1,717 77 Phrae 4 🠕 1,603 78 Mae Hong Son 14 🠗 747

SOURCE: CCSA

