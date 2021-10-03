Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Thaiger

Today, the CCSA reported 10,814 new Covid-19 infections and Coronavirus-related deaths remained below 100 for the second day in a row with 77 deaths. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,608,569 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 11,894 recoveries, 1,233 less than yesterday.

In other Covid-19 news, 3.68 million students registered to get Pfizer vaccines that are expected to begin being administered tomorrow. Read the story here.

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 TOTALS

In provincial Covid-19 updates, today Chonburi surpassed Samut Sakhon in total infections to become the 3rd most infected province by total number (not per capita) in Thailand with nearly 90,000 total infections. Nakhon Si Thammarat also overtook Ubon Ratchathani as it nears 17,000 Covid-19 infections in total. Chanthaburi also passed Suphan Buri with 11,664 infections.

Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals | News by ThaigerBelow are the provincial Covid-19 totals by region, including where they rank out of all 77 provinces and prisons (which are counted separately and have just surpassed 70,000 infections):

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,211 🠗 370,498
2 Samut Prakan 760 🠕 111,629
4 Samut Sakhon 143 🠗 89,150
6 Nonthaburi 180 🠗 53,582
7 Pathum Thani 106 36,312
9 Nakhon Pathom 98 🠕 31,417
13 Ayutthaya 128 🠗 26,753
14 Saraburi 191 🠕 25,983
28 Lopburi 91 🠕 14,496
35 Suphan Buri 52 🠗 11,530
38 Nakhon Sawan 97 🠗 10,770
39 Ang Thong 30 🠗 9,995
41 Samut Songkhram 48 🠗 9,301
42 Nakhon Nayok 57 🠕 9,265
47 Phetchabun 38 🠕 8,529
50 Kamphaeng Phet 28 🠕 7,020
52 Sukhothai 14 🠗 5,386
55 Phitsanulok 26 🠗 4,937
59 Phichit 12 🠗 4,218
65 Uthai Thani 13 2,956
68 Sing Buri 16 🠕 2,667
71 Chai Nat 1 🠗 2,270

Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals | News by ThaigerSunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
15 Nakhon Ratchasima 243 🠗 25,526
23 Ubon Ratchathani 177 🠕 16,598
24 Buriram 32 🠕 15,743
26 Surin 64 🠕 15,102
27 Sisaket 26 🠕 14,945
29 Udon Thani 208 🠗 13,522
30 Khon Kaen 176 🠗 13,104
32 Roi Et 18 🠗 11,946
40 Maha Sarakham 35 🠗 9,739
44 Chaiyaphum 46 🠗 9,075
48 Kalasin 33 🠕 7,731
49 Sakon Nakhon 21 🠗 7,179
54 Yasothon 8 🠗 5,052
56 Nakhon Phanom 6 🠗 4,804
61 Nong Bua Lamphu 27 🠕 3,794
63 Nong Khai 8 🠗 3,215
64 Loei 10 🠗 3,034
66 Amnat Charoen 5 🠗 2,793
73 Mukdahan 17 🠕 2,090
75 Bueng Kan 0 🠗 1,788

Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals | News by ThaigerSunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals | News by Thaiger

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
10 Songkhla 353 🠗 31,141
16 Narathiwat 442 🠗 25,191
17 Yala 783 🠕 24,824
18 Pattani 412 🠕 22,547
22 Nakhon Si Thammarat 378 🠗 16,693
31 Surat Thani 195 🠗 12,786
36 Phuket 178 🠕 11,246
43 Chumphon 143 🠗 9,254
45 Ranong 43 🠗 8,778
51 Trang 68 🠗 5,947
57 Krabi 100 🠗 4,678
58 Phatthalung 47 🠗 4,623
67 Phang Nga 46 🠗 2,715
74 Satun 51 🠕 2,063

Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 643 🠕 89,332
8 Rayong 533 🠕 32,800
12 Chachoengsao 149 🠗 29,743
21 Prachinburi 362 🠕 16,918
33 Sa Kaeo 103 🠕 11,845
34 Chanthaburi 264 11,664
53 Trat 82 🠗 5,152

Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 104 🠗 70,018
11 Ratchaburi 253 🠕 30,591
19 Phetchaburi 81 🠗 18,783
20 Kanchanaburi 131 🠕 17,202
25 Tak 118 🠗 15,613
37 Prachuap Khiri Khan 94 🠗 10,776

 

Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals | News by Thaiger

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
46 Chiang Mai 88 🠕 8,760
60 Uttaradit 9 🠗 3,914
62 Chiang Rai 13 🠗 3,635
69 Nan 0 2,364
70 Lampang 18 🠕 2,277
72 Lamphun 9 🠗 2,218
76 Phayao 3 🠕 1,717
77 Phrae 4 🠕 1,603
78 Mae Hong Son 14 🠗 747

Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Stonker
2021-10-03 16:46
17 minutes ago, oldcpu said: Possibly a mute point, but Phuket population is much closer to 600,000. A moot point as those are the official government figures, not a guess (although I agree with you), and also for Phuket the…
image
AlexPTY
2021-10-03 17:15
53 minutes ago, Stonker said: So ... Loei Province, population 642,773 = 12 cases today, total 3,034 cases = 472 cases per 100,000 = Red . Phuket, population 437,963 = 147 cases today, total 11,246 cases = 2,568 cases per…
image
Stonker
2021-10-03 17:38
22 minutes ago, AlexPTY said: Math is not a strongest subject in military schools Probably why I'm so cr@p at it 😂
image
NeillF
2021-10-03 20:52
4 hours ago, oldcpu said: It appears to me that Thaiger made a mistake in their provincial totals. What they are presenting on Sunday is identical to what was presented on Saturday as provincial totals. IMHO they should check what…
image
MrStretch
2021-10-03 21:03
Actually, the way it appeared last week seemed the cleanest. It was clear and easy to read.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime3 hours ago

Son of Gordon rape victim rebukes police for reenactment cancellation
Phuket3 hours ago

Sri Panwa resort face punishment for illegally acquired land
Phuket3 hours ago

NACC: Trisara resort faces illegal land ownership charges

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand5 hours ago

Army to cut spending on foreign weapons, buy domestic instead
Phuket6 hours ago

Floods bring higher prices on vegetables to Vegetarian Festival
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket8 hours ago

PM Prayut eyes 1 million “high-quality tourists” in his Phuket transformation
Transport10 hours ago

Taxi hailing apps legalised, fares from 40 baht, 10,000 in Bangkok
Crime11 hours ago

American man confesses to rape and assaults, blames drug use
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Sunday Covid-19: Deaths below 100 for the 2nd day, 10,814 infections
Thailand1 day ago

3.68 million students registered to receive Pfizer vaccines
Crime1 day ago

American man arrested over rape of massuese, attack of young girl
World1 day ago

Activists call on Facebook and Twitter to follow YouTube’s lead in blocking anti-vax content
Thailand1 day ago

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial Totals
Thailand1 day ago

UPDATE: American man arrested for allegedly raping a Thai masseuse in Khon Kaen
Thailand3 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending