Fire erupts on 6th floor of Bangkok building, cause under investigation

A fire broke out in a building on Sukhumvit 71 Road in Bangkok early this morning, July 22. Fortunately, no fatalities or injuries were reported.

Officers from Khlong Ton Police Station were alerted to the fire at 4.59am and rushed to the scene with a team of firefighters. The blaze erupted on the sixth floor of a building named Yang Yuen Wong (ยั่งยืนวงศ์), located in Soi Pridi Banomyong 15 off Sukhumvit 71 Road in Bangkok’s Wattana district.

As the fire originated on the top floor, firefighters had to use a crane to effectively spray water onto the affected area. The sixth floor is used as an office, while the first to fifth floors are residential.

Officers promptly evacuated all residents from the building, and thankfully, no one was harmed during the operation. Police initially asked media outlets to share their contact details with the public in case any family members were still inside, possibly unaware of the fire due to deep sleep.

Firefighters spent approximately 20 minutes extinguishing the flames and managed to bring the situation under control. An investigation following the incident confirmed there were no injuries or deaths.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the scene and livestreamed the operation on his official Facebook account. The governor stated he had been jogging in Soi Thong Lo when he received the report and decided to inspect the situation personally.

The 59 year old Chadchart was seen speaking with a nearby homeowner who reported hearing an explosion around 4am and woke up to investigate. One of the rescuers confirmed to the governor that the fire on the sixth floor had been successfully contained.

PPTV HD reported that the sixth floor was destroyed, while parts of the fifth floor sustained damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Similarly, a fire broke out at a rubber factory in Buriram, in the Isaan province, at around 1.30am on Sunday, 20 July. More than 20 fire engines were sent to the scene, where they spent over 12 hours controlling the fire. The cause of the incident is still under investigation, as is the extent of the damage.

According to KhaoSod, this factory previously experienced a fire in 2020, resulting in losses of around 5 million baht. The media stated that this recent incident was much more severe.