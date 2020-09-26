Female prisoner on the run after escaping from Phuket Hospital | The Thaiger

Phuket
Female prisoner on the run after escaping from Phuket Hospital
A female prisoner is on the run after escaping from Vachira Hospital in Phuket during a doctor’s appointment. 58 year old Siri Phodam allegedly escaped after asking her prison escort officer to use the toilet. But she took a long time to come back, and was found to have escaped. CCTV cameras caught her dressed in a blue hospital patient shirt and a sarong leaving the hospital quickly. A Phuket prison officer says the woman is 158 centimetres tall and has dark skin.
“Some of our own officers are searching for her, and we have also sent the prisoner’s description to all Phuket police stations. However, at this stage we have not found any clues.”
“If anyone finds a person matching the prisoner’s appearance, please inform us by calling 076 212 104.”
Siri was imprisoned after being charged with posessing illegal drugs and lived in Moo 2, Rawai.
SOURCE: The Phuket NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Sex worker support group pressures Thai government to decriminalise prostitution
The coordinator for the group, Thanta Laowilawanyakul, says police only go after the sex workers and not the employers, with those found breaking the law to be branded with a criminal record that makes it hard to leave the industry as finding legal work becomes an issue. Thanta says 80 percent of the women working in the sex industry are the primary breadwinners for the entire family.
“Sex workers are lawfully registered in Germany, Amsterdam and Singapore. Why not Thailand? The answer is no, because the government thinks it will ruin the country’s reputation. Meanwhile, Germany has over 700,000 prostitutes, yet the profession is not stigmatised.”
A researcher at Thammasat University also concluded that the Anti-Prostitution Act doesn’t work due to the large scale corruption of the Thai police. Such corruption allows prostitution to continue in the form of massage parlors, karaoke bars and clubs where such establishments can give a kickback to police and still make large profits. Such establishments, according to a Rangsit University criminology expert, reportedly give anywhere from 200,000 – 400,000 baht in bribe money to police to keep prostitution and human trafficking alive.
The numbers of illegal sex workers are staggering as Empower estimates that the country has almost 300,000 such workers, a number that is twice that of a UN report in 2014 due to what the group attributes to a failure to take into account the migrants and underage children in the business.
Empower is hoping its petition, which gained 10,000 signatures at the September 19 anti-government protestin Bangkok, will bring awareness to the issue that has historically been ignoredby the government. A spokesman for the Social Development and Human Security Ministry women’s affairs section says that it is reviewing the law and could put amendments on the table for next year.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail | The ThaigerKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Chiang Mai man charged with murdering baby daughter because he wanted a son
A man has been arrested in Chiang Mai after confessing to poisoning his 7 month old daughter. 45 year old Anuphap Jaipanya, a hilltribe member, says he was influenced by his cultural beliefs and, having 2 daughters already, had hoped for a son to carry on the family name and take over his business.
The Pattaya News reports that the girl’s mother, 29 year old Malee Sinprai, originally reported the child missing to Chiang Mai police. She had been led to believe that her husband was taking the girl to visit relatives but became concerned when she could not reach them. Later that evening, Anuphap came home and confessed to the murder, presenting himself to police the following day.
In his confession, Anuphap told police he didn’t want another daughter and is experiencing financial trouble due to the Covid-19 situation. He has admitted to poisoning his daughter by force-feeding her an entire bottle of bathroom cleaner. He then buried her body at a Chinese cemetery in Chiang Mai’s Doi Saket district.
He is now in custody and has been charged with premeditated murder and concealing a corpse. His daughter’s body is being sent to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital to allow the family to hold a religious ceremony.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Pattaya
Pattaya men allegedly posed as police officers, extorted 50,000 baht from a woman
A group of 4 men in Pattaya allegedly posed as police officers and extorted 50,000 baht from a woman. The 20 year old woman says the men claiming to be police officers raided her condominium and a friend visiting had drugs in his possession.
In the report filed with Pattaya City Police, the woman says the men asked both her and her friend for a bribe of 25,000 baht each. If they didn’t pay up, the men said they would arrest them on drug charges, according to the complaint. The woman says she gave the men 50,000 baht.
The men who allegedly posed as police officers were not in uniform and did not show any identification or badges, the woman says. After giving it some thought, the woman became suspicious and decided to file a complaint with police. Police are still investigating.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Female prisoner on the run after escaping from Phuket Hospital
Thai Chamber of Commerce urges visa amnesty to be extended after today’s deadline
Sex worker support group pressures Thai government to decriminalise prostitution
Thai Air Asia returns to Suvarnabhumi in addition to its Don Mueang hub
Flights to nowhere. The latest ‘cunning plan’ by Thai Airways
PM to tackle Northern Thailand’s seasonal haze… again
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Deputy PM says 2 years until Thailand’s economy is back to normal
Thailand’s first cancer medicine factory expected to cut drug costs in half
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival gets the green light – VIDEO
Singapore’s population contracts along with its GDP
2 returnees in quarantine catch Covid-19 a second time
The future of Thailand’s hotels, tough times ahead – VIDEO
Air Asia seeks to mitigate economic losses with launch of “super app”
Chiang Mai man charged with murdering baby daughter because he wanted a son
Finish of visa amnesty September 26 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Special Tourist Visa 2.0 – This is what should happen on September 26
Get a visa or go to jail – Thai Immigration
32 year old recovers in hospital after tiger attack in Pattaya
Thailand details new visa strategy to welcome rich tourists
Phuket residents going hungry after local government assistance runs out
Phuket Immigration handing out ‘conditional’ 14 day visas, pending investigations
Bangkok nightclub busted for underage drinking
Getting a visa before September 26 – VIDEO
Sri Panwa Phuket getting social media flak after owner criticises pro-democracy protest leader
Thai beauty queen victim of racist slurs for siding with anti-government protesters
US accuses Chinese companies of exploitation along the Mekong River
Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments
Woman shot and killed at Bangkok temple
New army chief declares he’ll protect Thailand’s monarchy and restore peace
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket Immigration handing out ‘conditional’ 14 day visas, pending investigations
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok nightclub busted for underage drinking
- Thailand2 days ago
New army chief declares he’ll protect Thailand’s monarchy and restore peace
- Crime3 days ago
4 Thai banks to be investigated for “suspicious transfers” after FinCEN files report
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai sex workers push for prostitution decriminalisation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand seals its 2,000 kilometre border with Myanmar
- Thailand3 days ago
Loose electrical wire causes passing motorbike to burst into flames – VIDEO
- Thailand4 days ago
Work permits for top tier Thailand Elite Card members
Perceville Smithers
September 26, 2020 at 12:36 pm
Might be disguised as a male.