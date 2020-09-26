Thailand
Thai Red Cross says “stay vigilant” as Covid can be asymptomatic yet contagious
The Thai Red Cross Society has published a new infographic warning us to stay vigilant as Covid-19 can be asymptomatic but still able to spread to others. The novel coronavirus has been spreading despite carriers having little or no symptoms. The Thai Government PR Facebook page today reports 3 new confirmed cases from people on repatriation flights and in state quarantine.
As many cases have come from those who have displayed no symptoms, the TRCS says the virus can be spread from a healthy person over 20-30 days. Just last Saturday, a Thai who was repatriated from the US, tested positive for the virus without displaying symptoms and was quarantined in Chon Buri. So far, Thailand has had 3,522 cases of the virus with 59 deaths.
SOURCE: Pattaya MailKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2 returnees in quarantine catch Covid-19 a second time
Health officials say 2 people in state quarantine tested positive for Covid-19, apparently catching the virus for a second time. A 42 year old Thai man recently tested positive for Covid-19 while in Chon Buri state quarantine after returning from Singapore. He first caught the virus a few months ago while in Singapore. He didn’t need hospital treatment and quarantined until he was declared clear of the virus on June 11.
In another apparent reinfection, a 58 year old Thai man tested positive for Covid-19 after returning home from Kuwait. Health officials say the man first came in contact with the virus in Kuwait. He was hospitalised and recovered before coming back to Thailand.
Thailand currently has 3,519 confirmed coronavirus cases with 59 reported deaths and 3,360 recoveries. The majority of recent cases have been detected in the mandatory 14 day quarantine for those entering the country.
Health officials are still investigating apparent local transmissions. Earlier this month, a Bangkok DJ tested positive for Covid-19, breaking Thailand’s 100 day streak without a reported local transmission. Health officials say he tested positive for the G-strain of the virus which is more infectious, but less severe. They say the G-strain is typically detected in state quarantine from people returning to Thailand rather than in local cases.
In another apparent local transmission, a Uzbek football player for the Biriram United team recently tested positive for Covid-19. He tested negative for the virus multiple times in quarantine after arriving to Thailand from Uzbekistan. He was released from quarantine and later tested positive for the virus. Some health officials speculate the virus has a longer incubation period than 14 days.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid task force calls for extension to Thailand’s emergency decree
Thailand’s Covid-19 task force is advising the government to extend the country’s state of emergency by a further month… again. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration plans to discuss the matter next Tuesday and put it to Cabinet for consideration on Wednesday.
The state of emergency, or emergency decree, which has been extended several times since its introduction in March, is due to expire at the end of this month. It has been extended, on a month by month basis, many times this year since it was introduced to short-circuit the process of implementation of Covid-19 preventative measures. However, the CCSA says an extension is vital to ensure various government agencies can work speedily to combat any threat from Covid-19, particularly as neighbouring countries experience a spike in infections.
Thailand has already taken steps to seal the porous border with Myanmar after a surge in cases means that country is now recording over 500 new infections a day.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
Quarantine could be reduced to 7 days from November, if border re-opening succeeds
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister says the mandatory quarantine period for those arriving from overseas could be reduced to 7 days if there is no spike in Covid-19 infections after the border re-opens to limited arrivals from October. For the minister’s part, the 7 day quarantine is merely speculation at this stage.
Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says more details on the planned Special Tourist Visa will be made available following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The STV is expected to grant entry to long-stay arrivals from October 1. Visitors can then extend their stay by 90 days twice, meaning a stay of nearly 9 months in total will be possible. Each extension will cost 2,000 baht, under the current STV proposal.
The government is currently being extremely cautious with its plans to re-open the borders to international arrivals. However, in a Bangkok Post report today, Phiphat says that if the first 2 groups of arrivals, 300 foreign tourists in total, fulfil the 14 day quarantine period without testing positive for the virus, it may be possible to increase the number of visitors granted entry to the Kingdom. And reduce the length of the mandatory quarantine.
“Only 300 tourists per week will not be enough to fill up the whole supply chain and help operators (not even close!). However, the figure has to comply with the capacity of the healthcare workforce from the Public Health Ministry to prepare swab tests.”
It’s understood the Tourism Ministry has been in talks with private hospitals about supplying additional manpower to facilitate the testing being carried out at airports. Another option is to test arrivals at quarantine facilities, in order to avoid holdups at airport arrival terminals. Currently, the Phuket Provincial Health Office has the ability to conduct 1,000 tests a day.
Should the gradual re-opening in October pass without a significant spike in Covid-19 cases, Phiphat says the government may consider halving the 14 day quarantine period from mid-November. Visitors will still be required to be tested prior to arrival, several times while in quarantine, and again before being released.
“In the event there are 5 positive cases from 300 tourists, the plan to welcome foreigners has to move forward anyway. But we will set up new alternative plans to cope with the situation.”
A reduction in the quarantine period may succeed in attracting more visitors, particularly given the high cost of staying at certain alternative state quarantine facilities, which tourists must foot the bill for themselves. An increase in foreign arrivals is seen as essential to the recovery of the tourism sector in areas currently struggling to survive since the border shutdown 6 months ago.
The Tourism Council of Thailand has visited places such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Udon Thani, and Rayong, to talk to local business owners. In presenting its findings to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, TCT president, Chairat Trirattanajarasporn, says the government must find a solution to help the tourism sector.
The Tourism Council of Thailand predicts that once the global Covid situation is brought under control, foreign arrivals to Thailand should reach the 60 million mark and contribute 25% of the country’s GDP by 2023. The prediction of 60 million tourists per year would be a more than 50% increase on 2019’s published arrival numbers, optimistic at best, and against the trend of international travel consultants that say the world’s travel industry could take up to a decade to recover to pre-covid numbers.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Government to stir economy with 100 billion baht stimulus starting in October
“Bad Student” movement by high-schoolers continues fight against authorities
More than 1,000 pigs killed in effort to contain spread of virus in Lampang
Elderly Dutch man’s body found floating near Pattaya Beach
Phuket’s Sri Panwa Resort’s land title deed to be investigated for legality by DSI
Mother abandons 3 young children in their locked Bangkok room for 3 days
Thai Red Cross says “stay vigilant” as Covid can be asymptomatic yet contagious
Female prisoner on the run after escaping from Phuket Hospital
Thai Chamber of Commerce urges visa amnesty to be extended after today’s deadline
Sex worker support group pressures Thai government to decriminalise prostitution
Thai Air Asia returns to Suvarnabhumi in addition to its Don Mueang hub
Flights to nowhere. The latest ‘cunning plan’ by Thai Airways
PM to tackle Northern Thailand’s seasonal haze… again
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Deputy PM says 2 years until Thailand’s economy is back to normal
Finish of visa amnesty September 26 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Special Tourist Visa 2.0 – This is what should happen on September 26
Get a visa or go to jail – Thai Immigration
Thailand details new visa strategy to welcome rich tourists
Phuket Immigration handing out ‘conditional’ 14 day visas, pending investigations
Sri Panwa Phuket getting social media flak after owner criticises pro-democracy protest leader
Bangkok nightclub busted for underage drinking
Getting a visa before September 26 – VIDEO
Thai beauty queen victim of racist slurs for siding with anti-government protesters
New army chief declares he’ll protect Thailand’s monarchy and restore peace
Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments
4 Thai banks to be investigated for “suspicious transfers” after FinCEN files report
Woman shot and killed at Bangkok temple
Thai sex workers push for prostitution decriminalisation
This is how to apply to extend your visa in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket Immigration handing out ‘conditional’ 14 day visas, pending investigations
- Thailand2 days ago
New army chief declares he’ll protect Thailand’s monarchy and restore peace
- Crime3 days ago
4 Thai banks to be investigated for “suspicious transfers” after FinCEN files report
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai sex workers push for prostitution decriminalisation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand seals its 2,000 kilometre border with Myanmar
- Thailand3 days ago
Loose electrical wire causes passing motorbike to burst into flames – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Quarantine could be reduced to 7 days from November, if border re-opening succeeds
- Bangkok3 days ago
188 new total of Bangkok clinics accused of defrauding healthcare system
Maag
September 26, 2020 at 3:11 pm
We love Thai red cross !
Edy F.
September 26, 2020 at 4:13 pm
This is absolutely normal. Everybody has to meet the virus. But there is no disease anymore. Masks and distance don’t give any protection, viruses are everywhere in the air.
Thai red cross don’t know anything about viruses.