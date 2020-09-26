Thailand
Thai Chamber of Commerce urges visa amnesty to be extended after today’s deadline
The Thai Chamber of Commerce is urging the government to extend the visa amnesty for the country’s 400,000 tourists after today’s deadline but has so far been turned down. The move comes as such provinces like Chiang Mai’s immigration office sends messages giving tourists until Monday to sort out their visas (which is under the law as Saturday, the final day of the visa amnesty, is usually closed).
“For the foreigners that visas will expire on September 26, 2020, if come to continue the visa on Monday, September 28, 2020, no need to pay for overstay. If you haven’t been able to sort through the queues and online bookings for an appointment, you also have Monday (at any immigration office) to get things sorted. Many of the country’s immigration offices are open today. Good luck.”
“We were told that this agenda was in the process, but there’s been no progress so far.”
Kalin says the deadline will bring even more chaos to those who await flights out of the country as they are not yet fully allowed. Furthermore, such provinces as Chiang Mai attribute stranded tourists as helping generate revenue at a time when the country desperately needs it. As these tourists need long-term accomodations, they undoubtedly bring revenue to the domestic tourism sector at a time when hotels and other types of accommodations are struggling.
“Instead of blacklisting those foreigners, the government should accommodate them with a more flexible period, particularly when the country cannot reopen for inbound tourists. The uncompromising stance towards visa extension scares tourists away despite the fact that they help drive the local economy in these tough times.”
This week has been the busiest on record for stressed out Immigration officials who have been trying to cope with the last minute influx of tourists and expats whose visas had expired and were trying to extend, or apply for, visas to stay in the country.
Anantorn Hochindarat, president of the Tourism Association of Chiang Mai, says some businesses have received recurring revenue from international tourists which can help a lot when facing difficult times.
Although the profits from such tourists are much lower now, Anantorn says it can help businesses stay afloat. Despite such calls for an extension of visa amnesty, the Immigration Bureau has yet to announce any leeway to be given after today’s deadline.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Air Pollution
PM to tackle Northern Thailand’s seasonal haze… again
The Thai prime minister says he’s working on a plan to tackle Northern Thailand’s seasonal haze problem by cutting back manmade bushfires known to largely contribute to the air pollution. The issue has been broadly covered in Thai and foreign media for years, and been followed up with ministerial visits, promises, and little else.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke with governors of 17 northern provinces affected by seasonal haze, saying that he plans to supply villagers and local organisations with equipment, but reports did not go into much detail about what tools locals would get. He says authorities and state agencies need to step in to help combat the haze problem, suggesting that provincial governors head the local fight against wildfires.
“It’s important to eradicate the root cause of wildfires that result from villagers’ way of life… Even more farming space should be provided to farmers who need it to protect natural resources from being destroyed.”
Prayut added that it’s important for state agencies to collaborate on the firefighting effort and said members of the public can help raise awareness about wildfires.
The annual haze/smoke/air pollution problem is not just a Thai issue with the neighbouring countries, particularly Myanmar, causing their fair share of the illegal plantation fires, as shown in sharp detail in the satellite images.
Read The Thaiger's take on the annual 'smoke' problem HERE.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Chiang Mai man charged with murdering baby daughter because he wanted a son
A man has been arrested in Chiang Mai after confessing to poisoning his 7 month old daughter. 45 year old Anuphap Jaipanya, a hilltribe member, says he was influenced by his cultural beliefs and, having 2 daughters already, had hoped for a son to carry on the family name and take over his business.
The Pattaya News reports that the girl’s mother, 29 year old Malee Sinprai, originally reported the child missing to Chiang Mai police. She had been led to believe that her husband was taking the girl to visit relatives but became concerned when she could not reach them. Later that evening, Anuphap came home and confessed to the murder, presenting himself to police the following day.
In his confession, Anuphap told police he didn’t want another daughter and is experiencing financial trouble due to the Covid-19 situation. He has admitted to poisoning his daughter by force-feeding her an entire bottle of bathroom cleaner. He then buried her body at a Chinese cemetery in Chiang Mai’s Doi Saket district.
He is now in custody and has been charged with premeditated murder and concealing a corpse. His daughter’s body is being sent to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital to allow the family to hold a religious ceremony.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Thailand
Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chachoengsao join UNESCO’s learning cities
3 cities in Thailand recently joined UNESCO’s membership of so called “learning cities” which are said to promote “lifelong learning” and sustainable development. Chachoengsao, Chiang Mai and Phuket joined the UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities. Altogether, 55 cities from 27 countries, adding up to 230 cities in 64 countries around the world, according to UNESCO.
“These cities are outstanding examples of how lifelong learning can become a reality at local level. They have proven that effective lifelong learning policies and practices can support the development of inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable cities and contribute to the 2030 Agenda.”
The UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning David Atchoarena says the recent new members have shown that they can make “lifelong learning a reality,” even after enduring the pandemic.
“With unprecedented urgency, the Covid-19-19 pandemic has underlined the necessity to build more resilient education systems for the future. With more than half of humanity living in urban areas, cities must be at the centre of this undertaking.”
David says he hopes it will inspire other cities in Thailand to follow.
“I very much hope that we will see many other cities from Thailand joining the network and working on providing lifelong learning opportunities for all to ensure a sustainable and peaceful future.”
The mayor of Chachoengsao, Kolayuth Chaisang, says his goal is to provide “effective education, thoroughly and equally to all citizens.” According to the Bangkok Post, the city is a key urban centre both economically and culturally.
The mayor of Chiang Mai, Tussanai Buranupakorn, says he wants to revitalise the city, while also maintaining the cultural significance. The city has a number of educational institutes, which goes along with UNESCO’s learning city principles.
Phuket is a hub of sustainable creativity, according to the Bangkok Post. The mayor of Phuket, Somjai Suwansupana, says he wants to preserve the city’s “identity, local wisdom assets and the charm of our multiculturalism.”
SOURCES: UNESCO |Bangkok Post
Svcoquette
September 26, 2020 at 11:24 am
Yes extend all VISA s at least 90 days. If you want the extension fees then collect them when we are able and feel safe to leave. The 1900 baht monthly extension fee is small compared to what we spend to stay here.
The monthly uncertainty is not making us feel welcomed and is a hassle not only for us but for the overwelmed immigration workers. I applaud them for keeping their cool.
Malaysia has extended all VISA s until at least 31 Dec with a 14 day grace period after that. No hassles, no monthly reporting and at no cost. They are happy for the foreigners they have to stay and feel welcomed.
Thailand take note. You are losing your image as a welcoming place for foreigners to come.
A final note: Many of us came on our yachts but all nearby countries have closed their ports so we cannot leave. If you gave us more than 30 days at a time we could schedule major boat work.
murika
September 26, 2020 at 12:04 pm
always asking for hassle free visa for all tourist, but you have to understand that long term visa holders have to do A LOT to stay here, proof of income, proof of residence, reporting their whereabout with tm30, imigration visit to your home and so much more, so it wouldn’t be fair for those who play by the rules to see that people can stay by paying a small fee and don’t have to provide anything else, if the government want to simplify the visa requirement they should start by easing thing for foreigner who really are part of Thai society, living working and paying taxes here, tourist are guests with a guest visa, if they want to stay they can start do like everyone else on long term visa, they can even use an agent if they don’t have enough income or money, and you can afford a yacht, why you guys don’t want to just follow the rules to legitimate your stay instead of complain all the time like babies, would you do that in usa or europe ?
Svcoquette
September 26, 2020 at 12:36 pm
murika, you are right, Thailand should make it easier for everyone to stay during these trying times. We’ve been slowly sailing around the world these past 22 yrs. We chose to stay in SE Asia for a while. We looked into getting long term VISA s in Thailand but chose to get 10 yr renewable MM2H VISA s in Malaysia, no monthly, quarterly or yearly reporting hassles. Like many yachts we come here each Feb for 2-3 months for the settled NE Monsoon weather, to get boat work done and for the warm welcome and smiles here. We always abide by the rules in the 63 countries we have visited so far. It is not our desire to stay here any longer but have no choice as Malaysia, like Thailand, has closed its ports to yachts and the nasty SW Monsoon weather now makes ocean passges dangerous.
So do we want to stay long term… no, but we have no choice.
Issan John
September 26, 2020 at 12:37 pm
What an unpleasant, selfish, dog-in-the-manger attitude.
You are apparently on a marriage visa or a work permit, judging by your comment, so Covid-19 has no no affect on your stay.
That doesn’t apply to those here on tourist visas, so they have grounds for asking for some leeway. You don’t.
The idea that “they can start do like everyone else on long term visa” would mean that they would have to marry, retire, or work here to do so. That isn’t why they’re here.