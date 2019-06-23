Phuket’s perfect plane-spotting selfie | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket’s perfect plane-spotting selfie
Mai Khao Beach, any day day of the year. People are assembling, not to swim, but to take photos of planes taking off from the Phuket International Airport. Every 5-10 minutes planes will come and go making Mai Khao Beach one of Asia’s top plane spotting locations. For now, you can still capture your special moment with a plane, taking off or landing on Phuket’s northern coast.
One end of the Phuket Airport runway is just metres away from the beach making it a perfect spot for a plane-selfie. Alongside the hordes of amateurs with their mobile phones are the pros who bring much more sophisticated gear to capture the ‘moment’. There’s also always plenty of aviation geeks – plane spotters – who will fuss over the model of plane, the aircraft’s history, and enjoy soaking in the smell of aviation fuel.
So far this year, up to June 20, 116,485 flights have landed or taken off at the island’s only international airport. Mai Khao Beach is one of a handful of places in the world where you can get relatively up close and personal with a flying plane.
With a plane like a Boeing 747-400, requiring the full length of the runway, the jumbos touch down right at the start of the runway, or take off very close to the beach (depending on the time of the year), providing a spectacular photo indeed. Thai Airways still has daily flights from Bangkok to Phuket using the massive 747-400 aircraft.
Other destinations where you can get ‘that photo’ include St. Maarten in the Caribbean, and Skiathos in Greece.
“Me and an Air France A340” – St. Maarten in the Caribbean
But aviation and Phuket Airport officials have been increasingly skittish in recent years even though there’s been no major incidents, and are making moves to restrict access to northern end of Mai Khao Beach.
Whilst being a potential security issue, the Airport acknowledges that the land is managed by the Sirinath National Park and doesn’t have the power to close off access to the beach. Informal meetings between Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, Airport and national park officials haven’t reached a long-tern solution at this stage.
Earlier this year some British tabloids completely misrepresented a Thai official’s comments, taking them out of context and posting the headline…
Read the story about the highly exaggerated news HERE.
The absurd stories stemmed from a misunderstanding of a local news report that touched on separate punishable issues relating to drones and other acts that could distract pilots and linking them to the ‘selfie’ issue.
At this stage CAAT says that security at all Thai airports must be up to international standards.
“We are thinking about cordoning off the area or keeping tourists further away from the airport. The exact action is yet to be finalised.”
“Taking photos of the runway or planes taking off from runway is not technically illegal, but there is a grey area in which we have to consider if those photos are intended to harm airport security, that could be illegal.”
For now the beach remains open and, if you want that ‘perfect’ plane selfie, The Thaiger has some guidelines HERE.
One trick, is that you’ll get a better result during high season (December to April) when the winds are coming from the east and northeast and planes land from the Andaman Sea end towards Thepkasattri Road. You’re more likely to get that low-flying-landing-plane shot at this time.
Patong
Water shut-off along parts of Phuket’s west coast
The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority says the mains water supply will be shut off around Patong, Karon and Kata from today until next Friday (June 28). Areas mostly affected will be homes and residences in elevated areas.
Works are being carried out on the water-treatment plant in Karon. The water supply to the affected areas will be shut off from 9am to 5pm most days over the next week. If you live in these areas then you’ll need to make alternative plans to provide potable water for your property.
Many hotels already have alternative measures organised to provide for guests in these cases.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA say in their statement.
For more information contact the PWA on 07 631 9173 or 08 2790 1634.
Crime
Blacklisted Chinese and Bangladeshi arrested in Phuket
A blacklisted Chinese and Bangladeshi man have been arrested in Phuket.
The Chinese man, Xie Daijiang, whose former name was Xie Dajiang, was arrested for using fake documents 6 years ago. He has been blacklisted to re-enter Thailand for 100 years.
He had merely changed his name by adding the letter ‘i’ before submitting for his new passport. After that he entered Thailand again via the Phuket International Airport on a tourist visa.
Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi man, Md Ziaul Hoque, whose former name was Md Arian Hoque, has been arrested over illegally working in Thailand 5 years ago. He has been now been blacklisted from entering Thailand for 100 years.
He changed his middle name before submitting for a new passport. He tried to enter Thailand again via Suvarnabhumi Airport on a NON-O visa.
Their visas will be revoked and they will be deported. We look forward to welcoming them back in 2119.
Crime
Two Nigerians arrested in Phuket over romance scam
Two Nigerian men have been arrested in Patong over an alleged romance scam.
Police have arrested 25 year old Nigerian man Okoro Ifeanyi Daniel. He is facing charges of possession or use of an electronic bank card of another person wrongfully in a manner likely to cause detriment to other persons (fraud), and being an alien who has stayed in the Kingdom without permission or with their permission expiring or being revoked.
A 23 year old Nigerian man, Ihegha Marcualey Ihiechri, has also been arrested. He is facing charges of being an alien staying in the Kingdom without permission or with their permission expiring or being revoked.
The victim in this particular romance scam has lost an estimated 500,000 baht.
