UAE island fever: Phuket and Madagascar top wishlist

Island fever is sweeping the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with travellers trading city breaks for sun-soaked escapes like Phuket. Expedia’s 2025 Island Hot List reveals a 30% global spike in demand for tropical getaways, and UAE holidaymakers are leading the charge, craving culture-packed, nature-filled trips that go beyond beach loungers and cocktails.

According to Expedia’s latest insights, UAE travellers are chasing unique island adventures shaped by easy access, immersive experiences, and seasonal value.

The report highlights a new wave of hotspots making waves among Gulf holidaymakers – from the pristine shores of Malta and Cyprus to the wild landscapes of Madagascar and the lush island vibes of Phuket and the Seychelles.

“Travellers are prioritising authenticity and deeper engagement,” notes the report, aligning with recent data from Wego showing a strong shift toward experience-led getaways in the GCC.

Malta and Cyprus have each seen a staggering 170% increase in UAE search interest. Malta’s ancient temples, sun-soaked coastline and gourmet food scene are pulling in the crowds, while Cyprus charms with its mix of affordability, Byzantine monasteries and seaside towns.

But it’s the Indian Ocean that’s turning heads. The Seychelles has seen a 205% jump in interest, driven partly by new six-weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Mahé by Etihad and Air Seychelles. The island promises luxury, yes – but also jungle treks, rare wildlife and botanical gardens.

Madagascar, however, is the breakout star. Search interest is up 265%, with the African island’s biodiversity, baobab forests and endemic lemurs offering travellers an otherworldly escape few places can match.

Thailand’s Phuket remains a top visa-free pick for Gulf residents, seeing over 200% growth in searches. Known for its Instagrammable beaches, buzzing flea markets and colourful Old Town, the island’s popularity has spiked even further thanks to its cameo in the latest season of The White Lotus, reported Connecting Travel.

For savvy island-hoppers, September offers the best bang for your buck, with lower prices and favourable weather outside the Caribbean’s hurricane season. Expedia recommends enabling price tracking and bundling flights with accommodation to lock in the best deals.