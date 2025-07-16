Ladyboyz n the hood: American left reeling after Pattaya rock attack

An American holidaymaker ended up bloodied and battered after a run-in with two transgender sex workers near Soi 6 in Pattaya turned violent, with one of them allegedly smashing a rock into his skull.

The victim, Mr Saber, who was strolling through the notorious alley at around 4.30am, yesterday, July 15, told police he was approached by two scantily dressed transwomen offering their services and getting a little too handsy.

During the exchange, he claims one of them lifted 3,000 baht from his pocket. When he confronted them and demanded his money back, a row broke out, before things took a dangerous turn.

“One of them picked up a rock and hit me on the head,” the shaken tourist told officers, blood pouring down his face.

Dazed and bleeding, he flagged down a Good Samaritan who helped him limp to Pattaya City Police Station, where he filed a formal complaint with Police Lieutenant Colonel Chanant Kesornbua, Pattaya News reported.

Officers say they are reviewing CCTV from the area and coordinating with investigators to identify the suspects.

But Saber wasn’t the only victim of late-night trickery in Pattaya this week.

Just hours later, a disabled British man was cleaned out by three so-called companions after inviting them back to his hotel for company.

The victim, Mr Glennon, who uses a wheelchair and is speech-impaired, said he brought two Thai women and a transwoman back to his room after meeting them on Pattaya Beach. But while the 61 year old was in the shower, the trio allegedly legged it with 6,000 baht.

The heartbroken Brit filed a report at Pattaya City Police. Officers are now hunting the suspects, one of whom left ID at the front desk.

Meanwhile, on July 11, another American tourist, 38 year old Raf, was left bloodied after a bust-up with a bar owner who allegedly attacked him for filming inside the premises.

Raf staggered into Mueang Pattaya Police Station at 2.50am, head covered in blood and face bruised. He filed a complaint and handed over video footage. Police are still investigating.