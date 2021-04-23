Covid-19 screening kicks off at Phuket arrival points | Thaiger

Phuket
Covid-19 screening kicks off at Phuket arrival points
Officials on the southern island of Phuket have begun an extensive screening process of all arrivals from elsewhere in the Kingdom. The new checks are aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 on the island, which has already recorded over 250 cases in the latest wave. The checks will be in place until at least the end of the month.
Anyone arriving from one of the high-risk “red” provinces must have proof they have received 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, or evidence of a negative PCR test, taken with 72 hours of their arrival. Those who cannot satisfy either of those requirements will need to take an antigen rapid test. The test is free of charge for Thai nationals, but 500 baht for foreigners, regardless of whether they pay tax and have social security coverage in the Kingdom or not.
The Bangkok Post reports that, in order to take the test, passengers arriving by land must exit their vehicle and present their ID. They will then receive a nasal swab test, with the results confirmed in around 45 minutes. If negative, they will be issued with a Covid-free certificate, which is valid for 72 hours. They will also be required to download the Mor Chana tracking app and register on the track and trace website www.gophuget.com.
Of course, if they test positive, they will be whisked off to a hospital – most likely of the field variety.
The screening measures are in place at Phuket airport and the Tha Chatchai checkpoint at the north of the island, where all overland traffic will arrive. Phuket governor Narong Woonciew visited the checkpoint for an inspection yesterday. He says while there were some teething problems in the initial stages, things are running more smoothly now.
The governor says that while around 10,000 people visited Phuket every day over the Songkran holiday, that number has now dropped to around 3,000.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Russia agrees to sell Sputnik V vaccine doses to Thailand
Thailand is to take delivery of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, along with 10 million doses from US vaccine manufacturer Pfizer. According to a Bangkok Post report, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on his Facebook page that the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, has agreed to sell the vaccine to Thailand through a “government to government” contract.
The PM says the announcement from Russia came after he ordered the Foreign Ministry to look into purchasing the Sputnik vaccine. He says the ministry was subsequently informed that Putin would support Thailand due to the long friendship between the 2 countries, which would only be strengthened by a vaccine procurement deal.
The announcement from Russia comes just 2 days after exiled former Thai PM, Thaksin Shinawatra, offered to speak to Putin to secure doses of the Russian vaccine for Thailand. Thaksin was speaking as part of a live broadcast on the Clubhouse app when he criticised the slow pace of the Thai government’s rollout and said doses should be sought from a variety of producers and not just the chosen 2 of AstraZeneca and Sinovac. He then offered to speak with the Russian leader in order to procure doses of the Sputnik V vaccine for Thailand.
The Bangkok Post reports that when questioned by reporters about Thaksin’s offer, the PM became clearly irritated, refusing to answer the question.
“I don’t know him. Just leave him be. I won’t answer that. Don’t relay a question from someone who is not even in the country.”
In other vaccine developments, Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has agreed to sell 10 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand. However, he is currently unable to confirm when they might arrive in the country. The vaccine has yet to be registered and approved for use in the Kingdom.
Next Wednesday, the PM also plans to meet with the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Bankers’ Association, and the Thai Chamber of Commerce, for talks on procuring additional vaccine supplies.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
Expats living in Thailand are up in arms after Phuket officials confirmed that foreigners arriving on the island would have to pay for a rapid Covid-19 test that is free for Thais. The testing requirement is part of new restrictions now in force to combat the spread of the virus. However, it is not the cost of the test – 500 baht – that has angered so many expats, but the fact that officials see nothing wrong with charging people based on their nationality.
On Monday it was announced that EVERYONE arriving in Phuket would have to pay 300 baht if they needed the ‘rapid covid test’. But that was amended the next day. Now we have the latest example of 2-tier pricing in Thailand (below).
The news was shared by travel blogger Richard Barrow on his Facebook page and has so far generated over 430 comments (and still growing), most of them furious…
“Unbelievable. I know Thailand is xenophobic, but for the authorities to do that is an absolute disgrace. They can piss off. I’ll take my business elsewhere in future.”
“I pay Thai taxes, I have for 16 years! am happy to bring my money elsewhere then!”
“Phuketians: “Tourists please come back.” Also Phuketians: “500b khap.”
It was not just foreigners commenting however, with at least one Thai person condemning the policy…
“I feel so so ashamed of how my country (or its government) so desperately wants more money to continue their corruption. Any possible ways they can rip you off – they will do shamelessly.”
Effective yesterday, anyone flying in to Phuket from elsewhere in the country must take a rapid Covid-19 test, unless they have taken a negative PCR test within the last 72 hours or can prove they’ve received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. With less than 1% of the country vaccinated – almost none of them foreigners – the second requirement is unlikely to be met by many.
Foreigners who have to take the rapid test, regardless of whether they are tax-paying work permit holders or retirees contributing to the economy, long-term residents or married to a Thai, will have to pay 500 baht. For Thais, it is free. The focus of expat anger is not the cost, but the principle, which is being roundly condemned as xenophobic.
Foreigners employed in the Kingdom in particular, are angered, given that they have been paying tax for years and have social security coverage. In response, Phuket health officials have issued an “explanation” – that manages to explain very little.
Meanwhile, while the new restrictions apply to everyone arriving by air, for those arriving by road, only people coming from the high-risk “red” provinces need to meet the entry requirements.
And, just as a footnote, if your rapid covid test conducted by airport officials happens to come back positive you will be whisked away to a Phuket field hospital for a 14 day stay.
SOURCE: TPN
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No one answered PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s calls to Covid-19 hotlines
No one answered PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s calls to the country’s Covid-19 hotlines. The prime minister is now ordering more staff to work for both the 1668 and 1669 Covid-19 hotlines to make sure calls don’t go unanswered. There is now an official LINE account primarily for Covid-19 patients requesting hospital beds after the hotlines were “overwhelmed” with callers, a spokesperson said.
After both of his calls to the hotlines went unanswered, Prayut says he wants to look into how the hotlines are managed.
“I tried both numbers, but nobody answered. I want to find out if this is because there are too few health personnel manning the lines, or if they are too busy tending to patients in hospitals.”
With the recent wave of infections at a record high with more than 18,000 active cases, more than doubling the last wave’s peak, hospitals have turned down Covid patients due to a shortage of beds. Recent reports say some Covid patients have been denied a ride in an ambulance. Prayut says he wants both problems to be dealt with immediately.
“I want the Public Health Ministry to urgently deal with this problem. I can’t accept the fact that entire families are getting infected because they are being denied medical help.”
A spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said at a recent press conference that there are thousands of calls made to the 2 hotline numbers and not enough people to answer.
Covid-19 patients seeking a hospital bed can send a LINE message to @sabaideebot with their name, lab results, ID number, telephone number and address.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
