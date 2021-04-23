Russia agrees to sell Sputnik V vaccine doses to Thailand | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Russia agrees to sell Sputnik V vaccine doses to Thailand
Thailand is to take delivery of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, along with 10 million doses from US vaccine manufacturer Pfizer. According to a Bangkok Post report, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on his Facebook page that the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, has agreed to sell the vaccine to Thailand through a “government to government” contract.
The PM says the announcement from Russia came after he ordered the Foreign Ministry to look into purchasing the Sputnik vaccine. He says the ministry was subsequently informed that Putin would support Thailand due to the long friendship between the 2 countries, which would only be strengthened by a vaccine procurement deal.
The announcement from Russia comes just 2 days after exiled former Thai PM, Thaksin Shinawatra, offered to speak to Putin to secure doses of the Russian vaccine for Thailand. Thaksin was speaking as part of a live broadcast on the Clubhouse app when he criticised the slow pace of the Thai government’s rollout and said doses should be sought from a variety of producers and not just the chosen 2 of AstraZeneca and Sinovac. He then offered to speak with the Russian leader in order to procure doses of the Sputnik V vaccine for Thailand.
The Bangkok Post reports that when questioned by reporters about Thaksin’s offer, the PM became clearly irritated, refusing to answer the question.
“I don’t know him. Just leave him be. I won’t answer that. Don’t relay a question from someone who is not even in the country.”
In other vaccine developments, Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has agreed to sell 10 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand. However, he is currently unable to confirm when they might arrive in the country. The vaccine has yet to be registered and approved for use in the Kingdom.
Next Wednesday, the PM also plans to meet with the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Bankers’ Association, and the Thai Chamber of Commerce, for talks on procuring additional vaccine supplies.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
Expats living in Thailand are up in arms after Phuket officials confirmed that foreigners arriving on the island would have to pay for a rapid Covid-19 test that is free for Thais. The testing requirement is part of new restrictions now in force to combat the spread of the virus. However, it is not the cost of the test – 500 baht – that has angered so many expats, but the fact that officials see nothing wrong with charging people based on their nationality.
On Monday it was announced that EVERYONE arriving in Phuket would have to pay 300 baht if they needed the ‘rapid covid test’. But that was amended the next day. Now we have the latest example of 2-tier pricing in Thailand (below).
The news was shared by travel blogger Richard Barrow on his Facebook page and has so far generated over 430 comments (and still growing), most of them furious…
“Unbelievable. I know Thailand is xenophobic, but for the authorities to do that is an absolute disgrace. They can piss off. I’ll take my business elsewhere in future.”
“I pay Thai taxes, I have for 16 years! am happy to bring my money elsewhere then!”
“Phuketians: “Tourists please come back.” Also Phuketians: “500b khap.”
It was not just foreigners commenting however, with at least one Thai person condemning the policy…
“I feel so so ashamed of how my country (or its government) so desperately wants more money to continue their corruption. Any possible ways they can rip you off – they will do shamelessly.”
Effective yesterday, anyone flying in to Phuket from elsewhere in the country must take a rapid Covid-19 test, unless they have taken a negative PCR test within the last 72 hours or can prove they’ve received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. With less than 1% of the country vaccinated – almost none of them foreigners – the second requirement is unlikely to be met by many.
Foreigners who have to take the rapid test, regardless of whether they are tax-paying work permit holders or retirees contributing to the economy, long-term residents or married to a Thai, will have to pay 500 baht. For Thais, it is free. The focus of expat anger is not the cost, but the principle, which is being roundly condemned as xenophobic.
Foreigners employed in the Kingdom in particular, are angered, given that they have been paying tax for years and have social security coverage. In response, Phuket health officials have issued an “explanation” – that manages to explain very little.
Meanwhile, while the new restrictions apply to everyone arriving by air, for those arriving by road, only people coming from the high-risk “red” provinces need to meet the entry requirements.
And, just as a footnote, if your rapid covid test conducted by airport officials happens to come back positive you will be whisked away to a Phuket field hospital for a 14 day stay.
SOURCE: TPN
No one answered PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s calls to Covid-19 hotlines
No one answered PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s calls to the country’s Covid-19 hotlines. The prime minister is now ordering more staff to work for both the 1668 and 1669 Covid-19 hotlines to make sure calls don’t go unanswered. There is now an official LINE account primarily for Covid-19 patients requesting hospital beds after the hotlines were “overwhelmed” with callers, a spokesperson said.
After both of his calls to the hotlines went unanswered, Prayut says he wants to look into how the hotlines are managed.
“I tried both numbers, but nobody answered. I want to find out if this is because there are too few health personnel manning the lines, or if they are too busy tending to patients in hospitals.”
With the recent wave of infections at a record high with more than 18,000 active cases, more than doubling the last wave’s peak, hospitals have turned down Covid patients due to a shortage of beds. Recent reports say some Covid patients have been denied a ride in an ambulance. Prayut says he wants both problems to be dealt with immediately.
“I want the Public Health Ministry to urgently deal with this problem. I can’t accept the fact that entire families are getting infected because they are being denied medical help.”
A spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said at a recent press conference that there are thousands of calls made to the 2 hotline numbers and not enough people to answer.
Covid-19 patients seeking a hospital bed can send a LINE message to @sabaideebot with their name, lab results, ID number, telephone number and address.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Covid UPDATE: 1,470 new Covid-19 infections, 7 deaths, provincial totals
1,470 new Covid-19 infections and 7 deaths were reported today by the CCSA. 446 new cases are in Bangkok which remains the hotzone of new infections, although the latest outbreak has now spread to most Thai provinces. Out of the 7 deaths, one was a 24 year old Thai woman with a history of visiting an entertainment venue in the southern province Surat Thani where other Covid-19 infections were reported.
The young woman’s death is a rare case as the vast majority of Covid-related deaths in Thailand are the elderly or older adults with pre-existing conditions. Health officials say the woman suffered from obesity and died 3 days after testing positive for the virus. At present, there are 18,148 patients in state care… 14,555 in hospitals and 3,593 in field hospitals.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 48,113 Covid-19 infections and 117 coronavirus-related deaths.
The other Covid-related fatalities include…
- 68 year old Thai woman with pre-existing conditions of asthma
- 83 year old man from Bangkok with pre-existing conditions of high blood pressure
- 80 year old woman with pre-existing conditions of diabetes
- 45 year old woman in Bangkok with high blood pressure
- 59 year old man in Bangkok with pre-existing conditions of diabetes
- 86 year old man in Bangkok with pre-existing conditions of heart disease
Here are the provincial totals for today, as published by the NBT…
SOURCE: CCSA | Pattaya News | Nation Thailand
