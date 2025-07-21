Thailand Video News | Cannabis clash: small businesses fear monopoly under new rules, Bangkok crowned top destination for digital nomads in 2025

In 2025, Thailand is making headlines with booming tourism, Bangkok’s rise as the top digital nomad city, and new airport smoking rooms. Meanwhile, local controversies include stricter cannabis laws, scams targeting retirees, and several tourist-related incidents in Pattaya and Bangkok.

Thailand set a new tourism record in early 2025, welcoming about 16 million international visitors in the first half of the year and generating roughly 743.6 billion baht (≈ 16 billion USD) in revenue. Most tourists came from China, Malaysia, and South Korea, with top destinations being Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket—and growing interest in places like Koh Tao, Koh Pha Ngan, Pathum Thani, and emerging spots like Hat Yai. The tourism boom was driven by initiatives under the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025” program, improved flight links, and enhanced visitor services.

Bangkok has been officially named the world’s top destination for digital nomads in 2025, earning the #1 spot in a global ranking of over 1,300 cities for features like affordability, internet speed, quality of life, safety, and visa access (scoring 91/100 with a 4.55/5 satisfaction rate). Remote-work advocates particularly praised the city for its fast broadband (averaging ~250 Mbps), low cost of living (around US $1,537/month for a single person), numerous coworking options, vibrant culture, and ease of getting visas such as the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV). The ranking highlights Bangkok’s effective combination of modern amenities and traditional charm, making it a compelling hub for digital nomads balancing work productivity with rich local experience.

Thailand’s government abruptly reversed its 2022 cannabis liberalisation by reclassifying cannabis flower as a controlled herb and banning its sale without a medical prescription—as of June 2025 these rules strictly limit purchases to licensed clinics and certified farms, requiring 30‑day prescriptions and banning online sales or advertising. Many small growers and dispensary owners say the sudden changes favor large enterprises with more capital and regulatory access, while leaving small shops to close or move operations underground. Public health officials argue the stricter rules are necessary to curb youth access, combat smuggling, and prevent unregulated proliferation—but critics warn the move may recreate a monopoly-like market under big players.

A Bangkok woman went to a 7‑Eleven late at night and helped a distressed man, but he unexpectedly choked her in the store before she escaped to her condo. When she called the police, officers simply spoke to the suspect and walked away without arresting him—later fining him just 500 baht for disruptive behavior, even though the law allows much harsher penalties for assault without visible injury. Outraged by the lenient handling, she shared her story on social media in both Thai and English, turning her into a public advocate demanding changes in police response and better protection for victims.

A retired Australian police officer living in Phuket lost about 40 million baht (around US $1 million) to an elaborate cryptocurrency scam operated by a German expatriate known as “Alex,” who targeted him via phishing and fake trading platforms. The fraud used emotional manipulation and investment pressures over several months before the victim realized the money could not be withdrawn and reported the crime. This case highlights the growing sophistication of crypto scams in Thailand—and the particular risk they pose to foreign retirees drawn into online schemes through trust-based tactics.

On July 18, 2025, a 27-year-old transgender woman in Pattaya accused 34-year-old Indian tourist Nizamuddin of stealing 7,000 baht from her bag during a visit to a guesthouse after a night out on Walking Street. She claimed that after she stepped into the shower, Nizamuddin was seen hurriedly closing a safe, and upon checking her bag, she found the money missing. When she attempted to leave, he allegedly tried to restrain her, prompting staff to call the Tourist Police; Nizamuddin was arrested for theft and disturbing the peace, though he appeared intoxicated and confused during the incident.

In Pattaya, three Indian tourists called the police after a Thai bar girl entered their hotel room, claiming she didn’t meet their expectations regarding her appearance, specifically her breast size. The woman explained that they had agreed on a price of 3,000 baht, with a 1,000 baht deposit already paid, and she was only asking for the remaining 2,000 baht. The police advised both parties to resolve the matter amicably, leading the woman to return the deposit, and no further action was taken.

Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok plans to introduce two prototype indoor smoking rooms by the end of July 2025 to address issues of passengers smoking in unauthorized areas like restrooms. The rooms will be located in the SAT-1 terminal and the 4th floor of the main international departure terminal, featuring double-door entries, negative air pressure, and advanced ventilation systems to contain smoke and protect non-smokers. A safety evaluation and trial period are scheduled for August, with feedback to be reviewed by the National Tobacco Products Control Committee to determine the future of indoor smoking facilities at the airport.