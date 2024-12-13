Busted: Police nab drug queenpin in Phuket

Published: 15:39, 13 December 2024| Updated: 15:39, 13 December 2024
Busted: Police nab drug queenpin in Phuket
Photo courtesy of Kamala Police via Phuket News

Kamala Police scored a major victory in their war on drugs, arresting a 35 year old woman described as a central figure in a sprawling drug distribution network.

Marina Prabphet, also known as Ja Lek or Teua Lek, was apprehended at her residence in Village 8, Ban Phru Samphan, Thepkrasattri subdistrict, on Wednesday, December 11.

The dramatic bust, part of the Protect Kamala campaign, culminated in the seizure of assets worth over 3.3 million baht. Police confiscated three bank accounts, two motorbikes, and four rental properties—all believed to be purchased with proceeds from drug sales.

“Evidence pointed to Marina as a middleman, coordinating drug supplies through small-scale dealers,” explained Kamala Police Chief Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang.

Investigations revealed she avoided direct possession of drugs, instead managing the distribution chain and laundering profits into properties.

Marina’s arrest follows a year-long probe that began with minor drug offenders in Kamala. Her operation allegedly funnelled drugs into local communities, with dealers delivering cash back to her for laundering.

Marina, who has a history of drug-related offences, reportedly returned to criminal activities after her release from prison. Her rental properties in Ban Phru Samphan are now under scrutiny as police continue cracking down on the network.

Photo courtesy of Kamala Police via Phuket News

Pol. Col. Somsak hailed the operation as a collaborative effort between Kamala Police and the Phuket Provincial Police narcotics team. He specifically credited Phuket Provincial Police Chief Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum and Deputy Commander Pol. Col. Akknit Danpitaksan for their pivotal roles, reported Phuket News.

“We’re committed to dismantling these networks to ensure community safety.”

The crackdown is just the beginning of efforts to reclaim Kamala from the grip of drug cartels.

Photo courtesy of Kamala Police via Phuket News

In related news, police in Thailand’s Thung Song district swooped on a suspected drug kingpin, dealing a major blow to the local narcotics trade.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

