British man spills beans on his life of ‘cell’ in Bangkok prison

Picture of Bangkwang Central Prison courtesy of The Post Today

A British man spills the beans in a new book about his brutal incarceration in one of Thailand’s most notorious prisons after being arrested for smuggling heroin into the country.

Johnathan Wheeler from Holbury, Hampshire, unleashed his harrowing story in a gripping new book, The Tiger Cage, after spending nearly two decades behind bars in Bangkok for trafficking drugs.

Advertisements

In 1993, the 33 year old martial arts devotee headed to Thailand, craving a fresh start. What he found was a nightmare straight from the pages of a grisly novel.

Wheeler dreamt of opening a restaurant but needed a cash injection. Desperate for funds, he agreed to smuggle a staggering four pounds of heroin, valued at over £1 million (42 million baht), in exchange for a mere £10,000 (420,000 baht).

His dreams crumbled at a Bangkok airport, where he was nabbed and thrown into the brutal confines of Bangkwang Central Prison, facing a terrifying 50-year sentence. With the grim spectre of the death penalty looming over him, the possibility of being shot in the back five times was all too real.

Now 64, Wheeler shares his saga, crafted with co-writer Nick Ford.

“Over two years, Nick and I met numerous times, spent hours on the phone, and exchanged countless texts. That’s why my voice and emotion resonate so clearly in this story.”

Advertisements

Following his release after 18 gruelling years, thanks to an amnesty marking the Queen of Thailand’s 80th birthday, Wheeler returned to the UK, reuniting with family and settling into a job in asbestos removal. He reflected on his darkest times.

“There was a moment when I hit rock bottom after being locked in a pitch-black cell for four and a half months. I resorted to coating my body in toothpaste just to open blisters and secure a hospital bed for sleep. I once threw toilet water on a guard, expecting a beating, but instead, they tossed me back into my cell.”

Despite the hardships, Wheeler’s release marked a bittersweet freedom.

“The day I learned I might be shot in the back, I felt the colour drain from my face. My confession from the outset saved me from death row. Yet, missing the chance to reconnect with my grandmother before her passing was one of my deepest regrets.”

Reunited with his daughter, who was just a toddler when he was taken away, Wheeler’s tale is one of resilience and redemption, The Daily Echo reported.

For those eager to dive into his shocking narrative, The Tiger Cage is now available on Amazon and other retailers.