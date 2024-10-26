Phuket police to fast-track testimonies in The iCon Group case

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 14:28, 26 October 2024| Updated: 14:28, 26 October 2024
140 1 minute read
Phuket police to fast-track testimonies in The iCon Group case
Image: PR Phuket

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum has directed all police stations on the island to fast-track the summary of testimonies in the case involving The iCon Group and submit them to Phuket Provincial Police.

The directive was issued during a meeting held at the Phuket Provincial Police headquarters, which saw the attendance of superintendents from all local police stations. Leading officers from Phuket Immigration, Tourist Police, and Marine Police were also present.

Advertisements

This was among the few key talking points during the meeting, which extended to safety concerns and preparations for the upcoming high season.

Amidst concerns following the recent bombing at Panare Police Station in Pattani province, all police stations have been ordered to heighten vigilance and develop preventive measures to avert similar incidents. An official report from the meeting confirmed this, emphasising the need for increased security.

Related news

With the high tourist season approaching, police have been instructed to strictly enforce laws to ensure visitor safety. The report highlighted that all units must maintain stringent measures to handle the expected influx of tourists.

Additionally, a trial adjustment will be implemented regarding the prohibition of trucks on certain roads. Police stations have been tasked with ensuring smooth traffic flow during these restricted periods.

Maj. Gen. Sinlert underscored the importance of cracking down on illegal firearms. Police stations have been authorised to conduct searches and establish mobile checkpoints in high-risk areas to prevent potential criminal activities.

Advertisements

In recognition of outstanding efforts, certificates of merit were presented by Pol. Maj. Gen. Sinlert to police officers, advisors, and second-year students from Phuket Rajabhat University. These individuals were acknowledged for their contributions in creating public relations materials aimed at educating the public on avoiding money transfer scams.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to uphold safety and security measures across Phuket, ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience for all residents and visitors, reported Phuket News.

Phuket News
Tags
Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

Related Articles

Stamp out the fraud: Uzbek man licked at Phuket Airport

Stamp out the fraud: Uzbek man licked at Phuket Airport

Published: 15:55, 24 October 2024
High stakes: Phuket shop owner rolls up on thieves for a taste of revenge

High stakes: Phuket shop owner rolls up on thieves for a taste of revenge

Published: 10:39, 24 October 2024
Tragic drownings in Phuket claim lives of boy and British tourist

Tragic drownings in Phuket claim lives of boy and British tourist

Published: 13:17, 23 October 2024
iCon fraud scam hits 71 in Phuket, losses reach 19.5 million baht

iCon fraud scam hits 71 in Phuket, losses reach 19.5 million baht

Published: 11:38, 23 October 2024