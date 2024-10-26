Phuket police to fast-track testimonies in The iCon Group case

Image: PR Phuket

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum has directed all police stations on the island to fast-track the summary of testimonies in the case involving The iCon Group and submit them to Phuket Provincial Police.

The directive was issued during a meeting held at the Phuket Provincial Police headquarters, which saw the attendance of superintendents from all local police stations. Leading officers from Phuket Immigration, Tourist Police, and Marine Police were also present.

This was among the few key talking points during the meeting, which extended to safety concerns and preparations for the upcoming high season.

Amidst concerns following the recent bombing at Panare Police Station in Pattani province, all police stations have been ordered to heighten vigilance and develop preventive measures to avert similar incidents. An official report from the meeting confirmed this, emphasising the need for increased security.

With the high tourist season approaching, police have been instructed to strictly enforce laws to ensure visitor safety. The report highlighted that all units must maintain stringent measures to handle the expected influx of tourists.

Additionally, a trial adjustment will be implemented regarding the prohibition of trucks on certain roads. Police stations have been tasked with ensuring smooth traffic flow during these restricted periods.

Maj. Gen. Sinlert underscored the importance of cracking down on illegal firearms. Police stations have been authorised to conduct searches and establish mobile checkpoints in high-risk areas to prevent potential criminal activities.

In recognition of outstanding efforts, certificates of merit were presented by Pol. Maj. Gen. Sinlert to police officers, advisors, and second-year students from Phuket Rajabhat University. These individuals were acknowledged for their contributions in creating public relations materials aimed at educating the public on avoiding money transfer scams.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to uphold safety and security measures across Phuket, ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience for all residents and visitors, reported Phuket News.