Phuket

British tourist drowns at Phuket’s Surin Beach, son in hospital

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

British tourist drowns at Phuket's Surin Beach, son in hospital
A British tourist, from Hong Kong, has drowned at Surin beach in Phuket yesterday but his son was saved thanks to the quick actions of a local beachgoer.

Choeng Thalay police were alerted at 3pm that a foreign tourist had drowned and another was injured.

When police arrived 24 year old Wan Chun Tat had already been rushed to the Thalang Hospital but the body of his father, 53 year old Wan Chau Ming, was still at the beach. The body was later sent to the Thalang Hospital for autopsy.

26 year old Amnat Chuasman, who rescued the son, said he saw the two tourists arrive on a motorcycle and go into the water despite high waves whipped up by strong onshore winds.

Amnat said the two were swept out to sea by a big wave and he swam out to rescue them but managed to save only the younger tourist.

He called for an ambulance to take the rescued tourist to the hospital and he resumed the search for the father. However, the man had already drowned but he brought the body back to the beach to await emergency responders to arrive.

The Phuket tourist police have informed the British embassy of the incident.

There are currently no lifeguards posted on Surin Beach, one of the island’s most popular swimming beaches.

SOURCE: The Nation

Phuket

Blackwater at Phuket's Nai Harn beach due to 'natural causes'

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

Blackwater at Phuket's Nai Harn beach due to 'natural causes'

‘Blackwater’ has returned at one of Phuket’s favourite beaches, this time in the lagoon behind Nai Harn beach, which flushes out naturally when the tide conditions are right. For now, it is dammed up by the sand and has developed into an ugly cesspool for passersby to see.

Responding to complaints from local residents, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has denied that the ‘blackwater’ is anything to worry about saying that the discolouration of the water is ‘natural’ and caused by run off from recent rains (it hasn’t rained since Thursday). He said it was just run-off from nearby canals that flow into the lake.

When asked about the new 35 million baht waste-water plant built on the lagoon, and if it played a part, the Rawai Mayor said it had no impact on the current situation.

The photos were sent to The Thaiger last weekend by a ‘MR’ who wishes to remain anonymous which clearly show the dark colour of the water and the banking up of sand preventing the usual flow of water into the shallows of Nai Harn Beach (which, in this case, is probably a good thing).

Mayor Aroon says the Rawai council will excavate the sand tonight (Tuesday) to release the water into the Andaman Sea.

It follows a similar case of municipal media manipulation when the District Chief in Hua Hin explained away a similar pooling of blackwater at a popular beach south of Hua Hin today saying also dismissing the situation as ‘natural causes’. Read that story HERE.

Blackwater at Phuket's Nai Harn beach due to 'natural causes' | News by The Thaiger

Blackwater at Phuket's Nai Harn beach due to 'natural causes' | News by The Thaiger

Opinion

OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles

by Pete Downing, Guest Contributor

Every year for the past eight years we have saved and come to Phuket for minimum of a week. More often than not we bring other members of our family, anywhere from four to six at a time, and every time bringing empty cases with a 30kg allowance per person and filling those cases each time while emptying our wallets along the way.

We’re not stingy people, we tip and we tip everywhere, the people that most tourists don’t – the gardeners and cleaners of the toilets in Jung Ceylon and the likes, the people that more often than not are simply walked past without a second thought. We are mindful that the stall holders, and those in the shops, are simply trying to earn a living, so play the game but don’t drive a hard bargain.

Tonight we wandered down to Karon Plaza and on walking into the gauntlet got the traditional “have a look” etc. We knew what it was we were looking for being that we were shopping for our adult kids.

“Madam you want another bag the same? Have a look,” to which my wife replied “No thank you, sorry”.

That earnt the first barrage from behind which was ignored. Then around the corner we were met by what appeared to be a couple, she moved into her shop and he stayed in the walk way. We spent 3,000 baht in her shop as he helped to determine what it was that we needed from the shop.

As we left that shop he said to my wife “Madam you need more the same, have a look in my shop, I’ve got more the same”. My wife politely replied, “No thank you sorry, I don’t need anymore”.

At a volume deliberately loud enough to be heard by all around, his immediate and unnecessary response was “Go to hell!”

To my own surprise I didn’t swear, which in itself was completely out of character but I asked him what he said. “Nothing”, so I asked again but louder “What did you say?” As I walked back to him.

I asked him if it was quiet. I said to him “There’s not a lot of customers around is there? There’s not a lot of money around”. He agreed, so I asked him what made him think it was okay to abuse those that are? Surprisingly he had no response.

Even a Russian man stated “They can be very rude” and he was dead right.

It’s no longer ‘he’, but ‘they’.

It seems to be a given now that if the tourists don’t buy, you have a right to abuse them and insult them as you please. This was just par for the course this year.

The tuk tuk drivers are actually, by and large, the best behaved. Generally they give you an acknowledgment and smile when you say “no thank you”. The shop and stall owners have become a different kettle of fish though and they are the ones that predominantly have the biggest impact on tourists’ perception of Phuket – those that bear the key to their survival.

In the shops, they follow you and stand over you, watching as though you are going to steal their overpriced products. When you do purchase something they will often simply charge you and not acknowledge you as a person at all. The stall holders are nice, and then nasty. There is an air of hate behind false smiles for the tourists with a lust for the contents of their wallet.

The world is a small place today and the tourist dollar can take you a long way in Asia with the cost of air travel being more competitive than ever. We don’t travel across the globe to get abused, especially when it comes free at home.

This will likely be our last time in Phuket. The Land of Smiles has become the Land-Of-False-Smiles or Once-Was-Smiles. We will find a new destination, which may well become a trend if the Thai people do not take ownership of the issues instead of pointing the finger of blame elsewhere all the time.

A taxi driver spoke very honestly to us the other day. He said “Phuket is shit, Thailand is shit. Too much corruption, too much stealing. Everyone’s trying to steal from each other. Steal from tourists too”.

He stunned us, but was he wrong? An impromptu speech from the heart in response to our saying how beautiful a place it was.

The streets in Phuket have been cleaned up so well but there is no respect for the source of the economy and if it doesn’t change soon it may become unrecoverable.

Sadly for the short term at least, we’ll be taking our tourist dollars elsewhere until the climate here improves. How many follow is up to the people that rely on us the most.

(Published in full)

Phuket

Phuket ramps up surveillance, detection and better education about illicit drugs

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

Phuket ramps up surveillance, detection and better education about illicit drugs

With increased scrutiny at the island’s northern checkpoint at Tha Chatchai, drug smugglers have been rolling out fresh ways of getting illicit drugs onto the island.

A meeting of the provincial government has noted that the interception of drugs in Phuket and the increasing use of illicit drugs by local youths are the major challenges for law enforcement officials. The meeting, chaired by VG Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, noted that although Tha Chatchai checkpoint was still a major location for interception, the Marine Police and Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command have been stepping up measures to identify and intercept drug shipments onto the island around the coast.

Regarding younger drug users, the meeting said they were continuing their co-ordination with schools with the ongoing campaign to share information about the harm caused by illicit drugs in the community – in villages and workplaces.

The meeting urged officials to continue combatting the influx of drugs onto the island and accelerate operations, co-ordinate with other local enforcement and rehabilitation agencies, and apply for budgets allocated for the island’s anti-drugs campaigns.

Phuket ramps up surveillance, detection and better education about illicit drugs | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Phuket’s Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na NongkhaiPhuket – PR News

Trending