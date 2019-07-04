TAT reach out to the NY Pride March to attract more LGBT tourists to Thailand | The Thaiger

• 80 percent of local Airbnb hosts saying they recommend restaurants and cafes to guests

• Airbnb guests saying that 46% of their spending occurs in the neighbourhood where they stay.

According to new survey findings and an analysis of internal data released today, Airbnb’s host and guest community generated over 33.8 billion baht in estimated direct economic impact in Thailand in 2018. The survey also found that Airbnb’s host and guest community generated over USD$100 billion in estimated direct economic impact across 30 countries in 2018.

Importantly Airbnb’s community-based model means this significant economic impact is shared by local families, businesses and communities across Thailand, including those places that have traditionally missed out. According to the survey of hosts and guests in Thailand, 80% of local Airbnb hosts say they recommend restaurants and cafes to guests, and on average Airbnb guests say 46 percent of their spending occurs in the neighbourhood where they stay.

Mike Orgill, General Manager for Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Airbnb shared, “The Airbnb community of hosts and guests makes a large and increasingly important contribution to Thailand’s economy. As our community of hosts and hospitality entrepreneurs grows, it generates more economic opportunities for local businesses and communities right across Thailand.”

Other key findings from the survey of local hosts and guests in Thailand include…

• Guests who say Airbnb impacted the length of their stay on average added 8.1 days to their trip.

• 52% of Airbnb hosts say they recommend cultural activities such as museums, festivals and historical sites to guests.

• 46% of Airbnb hosts say hosting has helped them afford their homes.

• 31% of hosts say Airbnb provides supplementary income they rely on to make ends meet.

• 62% of guests say the environmental benefits of home sharing matters in their decision to use Airbnb.

• 95% of guests say the security of payment matters in their decision to use Airbnb.