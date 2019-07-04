TAT reach out to the NY Pride March to attract more LGBT tourists to Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
TAT reach out to the NY Pride March to attract more LGBT tourists to Thailand
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is reaching out to the US LGBT community to help broaden Thailand’s tourism base and attract more travellers. The TAT sent a contingent to New York’s annual pride parade, held on World Pride Day, to lure more tourists to the Kingdom. The parade was held last Sunday.
TAT are using the branding “Go Thai Be Free” in their ‘come to Thailand’ marketing campaign aimed at the large US LGBT base.
(LGBT, LGBTQ, GLBT – all acronyms listing people identifying as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer)
The director of the TAT office in New York, Charinya Kiatlapnachai, says they were marketing at the event to encourage LGBT tourists to visit Thailand. The TAT say statistics show that 5 million US citizens identify under the LGBT banner. The TAT has also been promoting the message of Thailand being a safe and fun travel destination for LGBT travellers in the Latin American market where the target audience reaches more than 20 million potential travellers.
NY Pride Event organisers say there were about 150,000 marchers in the actual parade and more than 4 million visitors to the city to watch the event. The annual pride march, held in many cities around the world, commemorates the ‘Stonewall Uprising’, an event seen as triggering the modern LGBT movement. This year was the 50th anniversary of Stonewall.
Airbnb estimates direct economic impact in Thailand exceeds 33.8 billion baht
• 80 percent of local Airbnb hosts saying they recommend restaurants and cafes to guests
• Airbnb guests saying that 46% of their spending occurs in the neighbourhood where they stay.
According to new survey findings and an analysis of internal data released today, Airbnb’s host and guest community generated over 33.8 billion baht in estimated direct economic impact in Thailand in 2018. The survey also found that Airbnb’s host and guest community generated over USD$100 billion in estimated direct economic impact across 30 countries in 2018.
Importantly Airbnb’s community-based model means this significant economic impact is shared by local families, businesses and communities across Thailand, including those places that have traditionally missed out. According to the survey of hosts and guests in Thailand, 80% of local Airbnb hosts say they recommend restaurants and cafes to guests, and on average Airbnb guests say 46 percent of their spending occurs in the neighbourhood where they stay.
Mike Orgill, General Manager for Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Airbnb shared, “The Airbnb community of hosts and guests makes a large and increasingly important contribution to Thailand’s economy. As our community of hosts and hospitality entrepreneurs grows, it generates more economic opportunities for local businesses and communities right across Thailand.”
Other key findings from the survey of local hosts and guests in Thailand include…
• Guests who say Airbnb impacted the length of their stay on average added 8.1 days to their trip.
• 52% of Airbnb hosts say they recommend cultural activities such as museums, festivals and historical sites to guests.
• 46% of Airbnb hosts say hosting has helped them afford their homes.
• 31% of hosts say Airbnb provides supplementary income they rely on to make ends meet.
• 62% of guests say the environmental benefits of home sharing matters in their decision to use Airbnb.
• 95% of guests say the security of payment matters in their decision to use Airbnb.
Thai attempted suicide rates are on the increase
The Thai Department of Mental Health has released disturbing research showing the shockingly high rate of attempted suicides and pointing out the need for better education about depression and coping with stress.
The research indicates that about 53,000 Thais attempt suicide each year. That’s an average of more than six attempts per hour. Sadly, 4,000 will succeed in taking their own lives each year. The rate in 2018 was up to 6.11 attempts per hour, up from just 6.03 the year before.
The figures also indicate that the suicide rate in men is four times higher than women in Thailand and that the most vulnerable age is 35 for men and between 50-54 for women.
The report shows that depression, failed relationships, family issues and substance abuse are high on the list as causes for many of the attempted suicides.
Other high risk issues include serious financial problems, sudden loss and grief over loved ones, chronic medical conditions, elderly people worried about becoming a burden, chronic insomnia and people who have previously attempted suicide.
In the home, domestic violence, loss of self-control (loss of face) and bouts of alcohol abuse were also contributing factors that may lead to a suicide attempt.
The World Health Organisation reports that close to 800 000 people die due to suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds.
“Suicide is a global phenomenon and occurs throughout the lifespan. There are indications that for each adult who died by suicide there may have been more than 20 others attempting suicide.”
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
2 killed, 4 others injured in south Thailand bombings and shootings
PHOTO: Thai PBS
A Thai para-military ranger and a local villager were killed, along with three other rangers and another villager who were wounded in two related incidents in the forests of Yala, southern Thailand, this morning.
A team of para-military rangers was dispatched to the forest in Ban Kuwing, Village 6 of Tambon Baroh after they received a report that two men, who entered the forest, were shot by suspected insurgents.
As the rangers arrived at the scene of the shooting, a bomb planted nearby exploded, killing one ranger and wounding three others. All the dead and injured victims were taken to Kabang district hospital.
Police say that one of those who entered the forest, identified as Phisit Chaisith, died from gunshot wounds while the other, Thanavuth Khemkratoke, was injured.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Airbnb estimates direct economic impact in Thailand exceeds 33.8 billion baht
TAT reach out to the NY Pride March to attract more LGBT tourists to Thailand
Thai attempted suicide rates are on the increase
2 killed, 4 others injured in south Thailand bombings and shootings
